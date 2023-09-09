OCEAN CITY — Naomi Nnewihe was eager Saturday.

The junior forward and her Ocean City High School girls soccer teammates were set to open their season Thursday, but the Red Raiders’ game against Millville was postponed due to heat.

“I wanted to get my season started,” Nnewihe said. “I wanted to get one game under my belt to get all the kinks out. But I came out (Saturday)."

Nnewihe scored three goals to lead Ocean City to a 4-0 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game at Carey Stadium. She scored all of her goals in the opening half.

Ocean City (1-0) is ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11. The Mustangs (0-2) are No. 8.

“I was excited, but I was also a little nervous,” said Nnewihe, who was a second-team Press All-Star in 2022. “I was also a little nervous because of the Ocean City-Mainland rivalry. But I was excited to get out and show what I got.”

Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo preaches to her players to start fast “because that helps dictate the rest of the game,” she said. The Red Raiders led 2-0 after 15 minutes and were relentless on the attack throughout the game.

The Red Raiders are 26-0-5 in their last 31 games, an unbeaten streak that dates to 2021.

“I did want Millville under our belts before we saw Mainland just because the girls get all worked up,” she said. “And they were ready to go for Millville. But we just had an easy, chill practice on Thursday. We got out here on the turf (Friday) and had a fantastic practice and knocked the ball around. They were ready to go. They executed, and the end result was what we wanted.”

In the fourth minute, Nnewihe scored off an assist from Kati Maxwell to make it 1-0. The Red Raiders continued to attack, and Nnewihe scored again in the 15th minute. Her second goal was impressive.

Nnewihe moved the ball in a different direction as the junior approached the net and got behind the goalie. She still had to navigate one more defender on the side of the net, but Nnewihe was able to extend the Red Raiders’ lead to 2-0.

“I just kept running. I think she was waiting for it to go in the box,” Nnewihe said. “I just put on the afterburners and got to the ball first. We are just going to keep building on this, and we will only get better from here.”

In the 36th minute, Nnewihe scored off an assist from Coryn McDonnell to extend the lead to 3-0. The goal was a one-touch finish for Nnewihe on a curved pass from McDonnell, who was a first-team Press All-Star last season.

Ocean City’s Hudson Scola scored in the 61st minute to cap the scoring. Mckenna Chisholm and Lindsay Seeberger each had an assist. Anna McCabe and Kaia Ray each made one save in the win.

“Naomi has been working on her touches, which is showing she is dynamic and not just straightaway speed, which is really going to put her at the next level” Cuneo said. “We need her. We need her to do her job. She had a good day at the office, and that’s what we told her. And that’s the expectation.”

Mainland coach Chris Meade wanted his players to communicate where Nnewihe was at all times.

“But they are a talented team, and it’s not just Naomi,” he said. “We needed to do all the little things correct.”

Those things included preventing corner kicks and closing spaces on cross passes. “The times we didn’t do that, they took advantage,” Meade said.

But after giving up three early goals, the Mustangs settled down.

“We just didn’t have the start we wanted, but we are not defeated,” Meade said.

Ocean City was on offense for most of the game, and Mainland’s Genevieve Morrison finished with 13 saves. Morrison, a first-team All-Star last season, also made other crucial stops to prevent more goals. Mainland returned most of its team that went 11-4-2 and reached the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals in 2022, but it also has many new players.

“It’s always when we have a lot of freshmen and new people come in, it’s hard because we have to jell together and get used to how we all play,” Morrison said. “It was a little rocky, but I think we can bring it back up to where we had it last year.”

Mainland lost its season opener 1-0 to Egg Harbor Township on Thursday. The Mustangs’ defense played strong Saturday. Morgan O’Brien and Lynn McLaughlin, both coming off anterior cruciate ligament tears, are anchoring that defense.

Mainland just needs to work on its offense and midfield, Morrison said.

Mainland will host Middle Township (2-0) on Tuesday.

“We have to improve,” Meade said. “We are not happy where we are, but we will improve and watch film and get back to work and make adjustments because the schedule is not going to get any easier.”