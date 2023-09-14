Atlantic County Institute of Technology's Genesis Alvarez-Romero scored three goals and had one assist as the Red Hawks girls soccer team beat host Oakcrest 5-2 on Thursday.

Nataly Trinidad Lopez had two goals and an assist for ACIT.

Alvarez-Romero scored the first two goals of the game and ACIT (2-1) led 3-0 at halftime.

Gabbie Dittus scored two goals for Oakcrest (0-2), and Rebecca Badger had one assist.

Holy Spirit 5, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 4: Ella Petrosh scored off an assist from Jordan Finnerty in overtime to win it for the Spartans (4-0). Petrosh scored all five goals. Holy Spirit led 3-0 after the first half.

For the Villagers (1-1), Savanna Fries scored twice. Lauren Terista had a goal and an assist. Isabella Losada scored once, Sophia Curcuru and Addison Mello each had an assist. Elizabeth Giamboy made nine saves.

Lower Cape May Regional 7, Buena Regional 0: Tessa Hueber and Sianna King each scored twice for visiting Lower (4-0) and Hueber had an assist. Isabella Lund and Julia Deignan each added a goal and an assist, and Doaa Mohamed scored once. Meredith Lutjen made one save for the win. Jadarys Morales had 22 stops for Buena 1-1.

Cedar Creek 6, Atlantic City 0: Quinlan Branca and Harleigh Handson each scored twice for the Pirates (1-2). Kendall Caruso and Madison Shaffer each scored once. Branca added an assist. Cara Bradley made one save. The Vikings fell to 0-2.

Lacey Township 7, Barnegat 0: Natalie McGovern scored three goals and had two assists for the host Lions (2-2), and Mackenzie Brotherston contributed two goals and an assist.. Reece Paget scored twice. Marissa Flores added two assists, and Olivia Miller, Lynsey McGovern and Reena Hamouda each had an assist. Goalie Lorynn Leporino made one save for the win. Barnegat's Camryn Gartner had 11 saves.

Toms River South 4, Southern Regional 0: Emma Woch scored twice for Toms River South (2-1). Keira Mulvihill added three assists. Maddie Krohn and Annika Clayton each scored once. Meaghan Weatherstone made five saves. For the Rams (0-2), Ella DeSimone made six saves, Carly Golderer four.