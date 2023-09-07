Egg Harbor Township High School's Abby Mathis scored the only goal of the game as the Eagles' girls soccer team beat host Mainland Regional 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Thursday.

Mainland is No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Mathis, a sophomore midfielder, scored just inside the post from the top of the box. Dakota Gorman assisted. Abby Lyon had eight saves for the shutout. Mainland goalie Genevieve Morrison also had eight saves.

Lower Cape May Reg. 3, Wildwood Catholic 0: Isabella Lund, Sianna King and Kaitlyn McGuigan each scored for the Caper Tigers (1-0), who led 1-0 at halftime. Katelynn Bailey and Julia Deignan each had an assist. Meredith Lutjen made 12 saves.

Grace Murphy made nine saves for the Crusaders (0-1).

Highland Reg. 3, Cumberland Reg. 2, OT: Alodia Traenkner scored all three goals for host Highland, including the tying goal in the second half and the winning goal in overtime. Veronica Clark made six saves for the win.

Cumberland's Alee Lorito had a goal and an assist, and Ellie Bodine scored once. Colts goalie Gianna Capelli had 28 saves.

Buena Reg. 4, Pleasantville 2: Buena scored three second-half goals after the score was tied at 1-1 at halftime. No further information was available.

Brick Twp. 3, Barnegat 0: Brick (1-0) scored twice in the second half. Emily Komsa, Erica Pokorny and Desirae Majett scored for the winners. Trinitie Maloney made four saves. For the Bengals (0-1), Camryn Gartner made eight saves.