Wade Hudak scored three goals to lead the Ocean City High School boys soccer team to a 4-3 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.

Colin Bowman finished with two assists for the Red Raiders (2-1). Kai Lindsay scored once, and Anthony Videtto had an assist. Eddie Fuller made eight saves. The game was tied 2-2.

Lucas Cross and Matthew Sanchez each scored once. Giancarlo Saparito made six saves.

Absegami 5, Atlantic City 2: Mitchell Jean-Jacques scored twice for visiting Absegami (2-0), and Jackson Wastell, Kyle Askins and Aiden Torres each had a goal.

Karmjeet Nagara made nine saves for the win.

Mario Maldonado-Carrasco and Brandon Delgado-Bouchez both scored for the Vikings (1-2), and Ivan Cordoba made 15 saves.

No. 8 St. Augustine 6, ACIT 0: Alex Clark scores three for the Hermits (3-0), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

John Paul Mazza, Justin Ceccanecchio and Mike Coluzzi each scored once.

Middle Twp. 3, Pleasantville 3: All the scoring was in the second half.

Tommy Shagren scored twice for visiting Middle (1-1-1) and Eddie Hirsch scored once. Alex Avila and Lucas Matthews added assists, and Miles Stafford made 11 saves.

Pleasantville's Douglas Mendoza, Miguel Olmedo and Anthony Perdomo each scored. Giovanni Saavedra made 11 stops for the Greyhounds (1-0-1).

Cedar Creek 5, Bridgeton 0: Luke Simon scored three for the Pirates (3-0).

Jarion Gomez scored two and added two assists. Elias Moradel had an assist. Daniel Perez made three saves.

Bridgeton fell to 1-2.

Atlantic Christian 4, Pilgrim Academy 1: James Papanikolaou scored twice for Atlantic Christian.

Malachi Vasquez and Chase leach each scored once. Manny Johnson had an assist.

Oakcrest 5, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Jack O’Brien scored all the Falcons’ goals.

Alyns Polynice finished with two assists. Joey Snodgrass made seven saves. Oakcrest improved to 1-1.