Jimmy Newman scored in the first half to lead the Cedar Creek High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Saturday.

Daniel Perez made 11 saves for the Pirates (1-0). Tristan Miller made nine saves for the Mustangs (1-1).

Middle Twp. 1, Bridgeton 0: Middle’s Colin Jastremski scored the game’s only goal in the second half, and Eddie Hirsch assisted.

Panthers goalie Miles Stafford made 12 saves in the shutout. Middle evened its record to 1-1, and the host Bulldogs dropped to 1-1.

No. 8 St. Augustine 3, Ocean City 0: Alex Clark, JP Mazza and Jackson Maslanik scored for the Hermits (2-0),who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

St. Augustine led 1-0 at halftime.

The Red Raiders fell to 1-1.

No. 7 Hammonton 0, Southern Reg. 0 (2OT): The Blue Devils (1-0-1) and the Rams (1-0-1) played to a scoreless tie.

Luke Griscom made five saves for Hammonton. Ryan Schweigart made four for Southern.

Millville 6, ACIT 3: Gavin Miller scored twice for the Thunderbolts (1-1).

Jackson Gamber added three assists. Spencer Hickman-Hakola scored once and had an assist. Jesiah Cruz, Drew Finch and Devaughn Smith each scored once. Kevin Dick had an assist. Matthew Sooy made three saves.

Alex Lopez, Jamie Alemon and Adrian Cortez each scored once for the RedHawks (0-2). Marvin Castro made four saves.

Atlantic City 9, St. Joseph 0: Damian Rosato scored three and added an assist for the Vikings (1-1).

Brandon Delgado-Bouchez and Mario Maldonado-Carrasco each scored twice and had an assist. John Lopez-Ramirez scored once and had an assist. Harold Perez and Pedro Bautista-Escobedo each had an assist. Ivan Cordoba made four saves.

Jack Cassidy made 17 saves.

Central Reg. 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Colin Hayes scored off an assist from Matteo Pasqualichio for the Lions (0-2).

Dylan Graham made 11 saves.

For Central Regional (2-0), Keith Swistock scored twice.

Atlantic Christian 7, Emmanuel Christian 1: Malachi Vasquez scored twice and had an assist for the Cougars.

Manny Johnson added two goals and two assists. James Papanikolau finished with two assists and a goal. Sebastian Huezo and Gabriel Correa each scored. Jude Gibbs and Jason Kelly each had an assist.

Timber Creek 2, Oakcrest 1: Jack Feinberg and Bryce Mullison scored for Timber Creek (1-0-1).

Brayden Carbone made five saves.

For the Falcons (0-1), Jack O'Brien scored in the second half. Joseph Snodgrass made six saves.

Pinelands Reg. 4, Point Pleasant Beach 1: Matthew Sarfo scored in each half for visiting Pinelands (1-1).

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Andrew Landon scored the winning goal for the Wildcats in the 44th minute. Peyton Auermulle also scored for Pinelands. Jake Miller had nine saves for the win.

Brody Powers scored for Point Pleasant Beach (1-1). Bennett Moberg made 11 saves.

PHOTOS Hammonton vs. Southern Regional boys soccer