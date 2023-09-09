No. 7 Hammonton 0, Southern Reg. 0 (2OT): The Blue Devils (1-0-1) and the Rams (1-0-1) played to a scoreless tie.
Luke Griscom made five saves for Hammonton. Ryan Schweigart made four for Southern.
Millville 6, ACIT 3: Gavin Miller scored twice for the Thunderbolts (1-1).
Jackson Gamber added three assists. Spencer Hickman-Hakola scored once and had an assist. Jesiah Cruz, Drew Finch and Devaughn Smith each scored once. Kevin Dick had an assist. Matthew Sooy made three saves.
Alex Lopez, Jamie Alemon and Adrian Cortez each scored once for the RedHawks (0-2). Marvin Castro made four saves.
Atlantic City 9, St. Joseph 0: Damian Rosato scored three and added an assist for the Vikings (1-1).
Brandon Delgado-Bouchez and Mario Maldonado-Carrasco each scored twice and had an assist. John Lopez-Ramirez scored once and had an assist. Harold Perez and Pedro Bautista-Escobedo each had an assist. Ivan Cordoba made four saves.
Jack Cassidy made 17 saves.
Central Reg. 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Colin Hayes scored off an assist from Matteo Pasqualichio for the Lions (0-2).
Dylan Graham made 11 saves.
For Central Regional (2-0), Keith Swistock scored twice.
Atlantic Christian 7, Emmanuel Christian 1: Malachi Vasquez scored twice and had an assist for the Cougars.
Manny Johnson added two goals and two assists. James Papanikolau finished with two assists and a goal. Sebastian Huezo and Gabriel Correa each scored. Jude Gibbs and Jason Kelly each had an assist.
Timber Creek 2, Oakcrest 1: Jack Feinberg and Bryce Mullison scored for Timber Creek (1-0-1).
Brayden Carbone made five saves.
For the Falcons (0-1), Jack O'Brien scored in the second half. Joseph Snodgrass made six saves.
Pinelands Reg. 4, Point Pleasant Beach 1: Matthew Sarfo scored in each half for visiting Pinelands (1-1).
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Andrew Landon scored the winning goal for the Wildcats in the 44th minute. Peyton Auermulle also scored for Pinelands. Jake Miller had nine saves for the win.
Brody Powers scored for Point Pleasant Beach (1-1). Bennett Moberg made 11 saves.
Southern’s Matthew Hoosack controls the ball in front of Hammonton’s Declan Lamon as Southern Boys Soccer plays Hammonton to a 0-0 tie
