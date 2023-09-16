PENNSAUKEN — The Cedar Creek High School boys soccer team controlled play Saturday.

The Pirates remained undefeated with a 3-1 victory over Bishop Eustace in a nonconference game. Cedar Creek (4-0) outshot Bishop Eustace 16-2, and the Crusaders (0-3) did not have a shot until their lone goal in the 63rd minute to tie the score at 1-1. Cedar Creek had not allowed a goal this season prior to Saturday.

Josh DiFilippo’s penalty kick in the 69th minute was the go-ahead goal for the Pirates.

“It was a good game,” said DiFilippo, who was a second-team Press All-Star defender in 2022. “It was hard traveling all the way out here. It’s a long bus ride (more than an hour each way), and we did not know what to expect. Never played them before. We came out hot, were passing the ball around and, I think, we dominated possession. We just needed that one goal.”

The Pirates outshot the Crusaders 7-0 in the first half. Jarion Gomez-Rivera, Conner Fetzer and James Newman each had great shots on net, but Bishop Eustace’s Carson Brandt (12 saves) made impressive stops.

Cedar Creek just kept attacking.

In the 51st minute, Elias Moradel scored off an assist from Brady Houck to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead. Houck’s pass set up Moradel with an uncontested shot on the left side of the net. At that point in the game, Cedar Creek was outshooting Bishop Eustace 14-0, and its defense hardly allowed the Crusaders to even get past the midfield. But Bishop Eustace finally made something happen in the 63rd minute when freshman Braedon DeAngelis scored off a rebound to tie the game.

“It was a silly goal we let up there, but it is what it is,” said DiFilippo, 17, of Galloway Township. “We just came back and put a couple on the net to end the game. It was a good win overall, We are starting off the season hot. We have to keep it rolling.”

Cedar Creek dominated time of possession, were strong on the attack and played great defense, so being tied was not ideal.

"When we have 14 shots on net and have one and then they have one but scored on their only shot on net, it's a little frustrating. But that's what soccer is all about," said Cedar Creek coach Francesco Torino, who was the Coach of the Year last season. "At the end of the day we did what we had to do. Instead of folding, we came back and put more away on them."

That made DiFilippo's PK crucial.

"It's never easy," he said. "Always under a little bit of pressure, but you got to swat it away."

Mario Jacobo capped the scoring in the 78th minute.

“Overall, it was a good game for us to continue building a solid start to the season,” Torino said. “We can obviously continue to grow and continue to do better as a team. We have a lot to work on, a lot to improve. But overall it was a tough game on an away (turf) field. We aren’t used to playing on turf. So a lot of these different factors that could have gone the other way, but to be honest, I’m proud of my boys because we stuck together like a family and got the W. That’s all that counts."

Last season, Cedar Creek had a program-record nine shutouts, including five scoreless ties. The Pirates allowed 26 goals (1.3 goals per game) and played in many close games. That solid defense has not changed this season, allowing just one goal in four games.

"We like to build from the back and be solid defensively, but at the same time we have to work on our offense, as well," Torino said. "I'm proud of our team. Onto the next game."

Last season, Cedar Creek scored 26 goals. This fall, the Pirates have 10 in four games.

"Our defense has been solid, so once (DiFilippo scored his PK) I was pretty sure we had the game under control," DiFilippo said. "Our defense is keeping it up (from last season) and we worked on our offense a lot in the summer to put away more goals this season and so far it has been working out."