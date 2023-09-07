The Hammonton High School boys soccer team opened the season with a 5-1 win over host ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.

Matthew Smith scored and had an assist for the Blue Devils, and Paul Hronchik, John Waddell, Marco Schiano and Jerry Bautista Galvez each scored. Jaxon Miller added an assist, and Luke Griscom made three saves for the win.

For ACIT (0-1), Bill Estevez scored, and Marvin Castro had three saves.

Ocean City 5, Millville 0: Wade Hudak scored four goals, two in each half, to lead host O.C. (1-0). Anthony Evans added a goal, and Nick Bimbo, Colin Bowman, Dan Leiser and Tighe Olek had assists. Eddie Fuller recorded the shutout with four saves. Matt Sooy had 10 stops for Millville (0-1).

Buena Reg. 3, Atlantic City 2: Jake Harris scored off an assist from Francisco Jimenez in overtime to win it for the Chiefs (1-0). Buena led 2-0 at halftime after Ethan Ennis and Matthew Lillia scored. Harris assisted on both goals. Nico Crescitelli made 12 saves.

Mario Maldonado-Carrasco and Damian Rosato each scored for the Vikings (0-1). Ivan Cordoba made 10 saves.

Wildwood 6, Clayton 0: Erik Lara-Gil scored the winning goal, and Jaxon Gravel and Yovani Barrios-Morales each added first-half goals for a 3-0 halftime lead. Gavin Burns scored twice in the second half, and Kelan Miller scored once. Broc Denke made three saves for the win. Clayton goalie Justin Delaney had nine saves.

Barnegat 2, Pinelands Reg. 1: The Wildcats' Matthew Sarfo scored early in the first half, but the Bengals' Julian Marfino scored twice to win it. Marfino tied the game in the 27th minute off an assist from Nate Scisco. Marfino scored the go-ahead goal in the second half off an assist from Connor Zarenkiewicz. Donovan Paul and Kyle Wright each made seven saves for Barnegat.

Southern Reg. 5, Brick Memorial 1: Kaan Zenger scored twice for the Rams (1-0). Matt Pleyn added two assists and one goal. Nicholas Prosperi scored once and had an assist. Brody Nacarlo scored once, and Tyler Houghton added an assist. Ryan Schweigart made four saves.

Juan Bahos scored for Brick Memorial (0-1).