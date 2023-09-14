Hammonton High School's John Waddell scored twice and had an assist to lead the Blue Devils boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over host Millville on Thursday.

Marco Schiano also scored for Hammonton, and Luke Griscom made two saves for the shutout. Matt Sooy made seven saves for Milllville (2-2).

Absegami 1, Buena Regional 0, 2OT: Aidan Torres scored off an assist from Mitchell Jean-Jacques in overtime to win it. Karmjeet Nagara made three saves for the Braves (3-0). The Chiefs fell to 2-1.

Egg Harbor Township 1, ACIT 0: The visiting Eagles (1-3) earned their first win of the season as Carlos Ramirez scored the game's only goal in the first half. Ryan Evenson assisted. John Alicea made two saves for the shutout. ACIT fell to 0-4.

Atlantic City 7, Cape May Tech 1: Mario Maldonado-Carrasco led the visiting Vikings (2-2) with four goals and two assists. Damian Rosato added two goals, and Brandon Delgado-Bouchez scored one goal. Ivan Cordoba recorded the victory with four saves.

Middle Township 4, Oakcrest 0: Kyle Petit scored twice and had an assist for host Middle (2-1-1), and Tommy Shagren added a goal and an assist. Guilherme Candido contributed a goal, and Colin Jastremski and Josiel Lopez each had assists. Miles Stafford made six saves for the shutout. Joseph Snodgrass had 11 saves for the Falcons (1-2).

Pinelands Regional 3, Pilgrim Academy 2: Matthew Sarfo scored two goals for host Pinelands (3-2) and Daniel DeMilio added a goal. Cole Fenton and Silas Dellaperute had a goal apiece for Pilgrim (1-1).