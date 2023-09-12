Absegami High School's Juan Luna-Salazar and Aidan Torres each had a goal and an assist as the Braves boys soccer beat host Holy Spirit 6-0 Monday.
Absegami led 1-0 at halftime but added five second-half goals. It was the season opener for both teams.
Mitchell Jean-Jacques, Chikaodi Wokocha, Gerardo Canelas and Matt O'Brien also scored. Julio Torres-Hernandez had two assists, and Steven Deviney and Jackson Wastell each had one.
Deptford Township 2, Cumberland Regional 1, 2 OTs: Anthony Schilling scored the winning goal in the second overtime for host Deptford, and Enzo Castillo assisted.
Paul Flannigan opened the scoring for Deptford (1-0-1) in the first half, but Cumberland's DJ Mosley scored to tie it at 1-1 at halftime. Spartans goalie Mason Henry made six saves for the win. Ryan Griner had six stops for Cumberland (0-1).
Pineland’s Head Coach Jim Campbell talks it over at the half as Pinelands Boys Soccer takes on Jackson Liberty on 9/11/23
