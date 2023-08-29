A look at the local high school boys soccer season:

The Press Preseason Elite 11

1. Delran;14-3-5

2. Haddon Township;21-2-1

3. Cherokee;16-2-3

4. Cherry Hill West;13-5-3

5. Shawnee;13-2-6

6. Glassboro;15-3-2

7. Hammonton;13-7-3

8. St. Augustine Prep;11-7-3

9. Kingsway Regional;13-5-2

10. Sterling;10-9-1

11. West Deptford;14-6-2

Returning first team Press All-Stars

Jack O’Brien, Oakcrest: The senior forward led the Falcons in both goals (13) and assists (seven) for 33 points in 2022.

Anthony Perdomo, Pleasantville: The senior forward scored a team-leading 16 goals to go with four assists last season.

Justin Ceccanecchio, St. Augustine Prep: The senior midfielder was second on the Hermits in goals (five) and points (18).

Kai Lindsay, Ocean City: The senior midfielder led the Red Raiders with eight assists and added five goals.

JT Waddell, Hammonton: The senior midfielder tied for the most assists (12) on the Blue Devils in 2022. He added 10 goals, and his 32 points were the second most on Hammonton.

Sal Coppola, St. Augustine Prep: The senior anchored a defense that finished with seven shutouts and allowed two or fewer goals 16 times.

Fast facts

ACIT: The Red Hawks graduated 15 players, so this season will be used as a rebuilding year. Senior defenders Billy Estevez and twins Trisdell and Truedale Scott as well as sophomore midfielders Jimmy Downing and Johnathan Sanchez are returning starters. Key newcomers include junior Adrian Cortez, sophomore Gates Doherty and freshmen Fernando Molina, Marvin Castro, Facio Palomino, Alex Lopez, and Edward Guevara are key newcomers. ACIT's season will depend on the growth and developments of its younger players and how they adjust to high school soccer. But the Red Hawks are optimistic about their future.

Atlantic City: The Vikings, who were 8-7 in 2022, return seven players, including Mario Maldonado-Carrasco and Damian Rosato, who are both captains. Goaltender Ivan Cordoba and midfielder Pedro Bautista Escobedo will highlight a team looking to improve each game.

Absegami: The Braves graduated just three players and return most of their 2022 team, but Absegami will be in a rebuilding year in terms of playing style, good habits and overall establishing a positive team culture, first-year coach Alexis Mendoza said. The Braves went 2-14-1 in 2022, but they aim to be competitive in every game this season. The program is looking forward to the challenge and a fresh start under Mendoza. Seniors Julio Torres-Hernandez, Aidan Torres, Karmjeet Nagara and Chikaodi Wokocha are among the returning players.

Barnegat: With an experienced senior class and many newcomers to the varsity level, the Bengals aim to be competitive this season. Three of Barnegat’s four defenders return this fall — seniors Joe Valles and Johnny Pari and junior Christian Chamorro. Along with offensive players Julian Marfino and Leo Chamorro, who received a Press honorable mention in 2022, the Bengals look to add more wins this fall. Senior Justin Patterson and juniors Joe Ficorilli and Nick Ficorilli will also be key players.

Bridgeton: The Bulldogs have a young but determined team. Allan Emanuel Lopez Zacariaz, William Martinez and Jason Vargas Uribe return to lead the offense. With a few newcomers, Bridgeton should score more goals this season. The Bulldogs’ defense was tested in 2022 as they lost six games by just one goal. However, they return the core of their defense in Renee Barragan Lesama, Eric Javier Velasquez Ramirez and Robert Arango Hernandez. With the younger players from 2022 being more experienced, Bridgeton should be better in those close games. The team has high hopes and expect to make some noise this season and take the program to the next level.

Buena Regional: The Chiefs graduated eight players from a team that finished above .500 and advanced to the South Jersey Group I quarterfinals. The players have big shoes to fill, but first-year coach Adam Donnelly is confident they will step up and make great contributions. Second-team Press All-Star and senior midfielder Matthew Lillia are back. Lillia finished second on the team in goals and third in assists. Jake Harris (midfielder, Press honorable mention) also returns, along with senior defenders Stephen Pepper and Gabe Ridfolo, senior midfielder Ethan Ennis and sophomore goaltender Nicondro Crescitelli.

Cape May Tech: The Caper Tigers will feature a large number of seniors to lean on this fall, including Jeremiah McGonagle, Lucas Woolcock and Zack Scarcelli. After finishing 4-12 in 2022, Cape May Tech aims to have more success under first-year coach Mark Scarpa, who coached Wildwood in 2022. The Caper Tigers also have a strong underclassmen group expected to contribute, including Max Beal, Dylan Wilson and Amine Cherifi.

Cedar Creek: The Pirates finished 6-9-5 in 2022 but only allowed 26 goals all season (1.3 per game) and made the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals. Cedar Creek had a stout defense and looks to continue that this season. Second-team Press All-Star defender Josh DiFilippo returns after starting each game in 2022 and is a major piece in Cedar Creek’s style of play. Luke Simon also returns and is expected to win many central midfield battles. Overall, the Pirates have a young, talented team and aim to continue building their program under second-year coach Francesco Torino.

Cumberland Regional: The Colts only graduated three seniors from a team that defeated Ocean City in the South Jersey Group III first round and brought Moorestown to penalty kicks in the quarterfinals. Cumberland should contend in the Tri-County Conference and in Group III. Among the many experienced returners are three players who received honorable mentions in 2022 and are captains: Justen Pace (defender) and Lukas Weist (forward) and Blake Modri (midfield). Ryan Griner (goaltender) and DJ Mosley (midfielder/ forward) are also key players. Cumberland also has many players who had some playing time last season ready to take on bigger roles, so the program anticipates taking a big step forward.

Egg Harbor Township: The Eagles graduated three first-team Press All-Stars who contributed to their success — Nate Biersbach, Lucas Lainez and Gilmer Mendoza. Along with graduating some other dynamic playmakers, EHT will be young this season but will be expected to be one of the top teams in the CAL. Seniors Ryan Evenson (forward) and Matthew Sanchez (midfielder), junior midfielders Julianny Bados and Jancarlos Bados and sophomore midfielder Lucas Cross will be key players for the Eagles, who won the CAL American Division and qualified for the South Jersey Coaches Tournament in 2022. EHT reached the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals last season and aims to advance farther this season.

Hammonton: After reaching the South Jersey Group III and Cape-Atlantic League finals in 2022, the Blue Devils expect to be competitive in the CAL American with EHT, Ocean City, ACIT, St. Augustine Prep and Vineland. Hammonton graduated Press Player of the Year Carter Bailey but returns first-team All-Star midfielder JT Waddell, who tied for the team lead in assists last season and had the second-most points on the Blue Devils. Seniors Marco Schiano, Declan Lamon and Rolison Turpin and juniors Matt Smith, Luke Griscom, Jaxon Miller, Caden Humphries, Isaac Fishman, Anthony Bova, Matt Gehres and Christian Romeo are also key players to watch.

Holy Spirit: The Spartans did not have a varsity team last season but return to the field this fall with first-year coach Sean Matteo. Holy Spirit will be very young this season, but the hope is to be competitive and build a program that lives up to the Spartans' tradition of athletic success, Matteo said. Senior forwards Vincent Yacovelli and Anthony Garufi, junior goalkeeper Chase Rubenstein and freshman midfielders Brody Ward, Brendan Mooney and Anthony Salvati are players to watch as Holy Spirit looks to build its program.

Lacey Township: The Lions graduated 14 seniors, so they will be extremely young this season. Lacey does return its leading scorer from last season in Matteo Pasqualicchio (Press honorable mention), along with three-year starter and senior defender Jason Velez. The duo, along with senior forward Connor Noon and sophomores Tanner Grozinski, Noah Riley and Aiden Schmitt, will be expected to step up and bring experience to a young group. Size and experience will be a hurdle for Lacey this fall, but as the season progresses the team will get more comfortable with each other and start to jell, coach Steve Torre said.

Lower Cape May Regional: The Caper Tigers were 7-12 in 2022 but have a strong group of seniors back: Matthew Riess, Deron Azille, Conner Deignan, Chase Austin and Eddie Fucci. Junior goalie Ryan Gibson is a player to watch.

Mainland Regional: The Mustangs return quite a few players with varsity experience, including seniors Ryan Madamba, Owen Chew, John Batty, Nathan Waters and Aidan Clark. Chew and Waters are midfielders. Batty is a defender, Clark plays forward and Madamba is utility player. Mainland hopes to use its experience to compete in every game as the group has a lot of chemistry and plays for each other. Mainland will be a senior-heavy and tight-knit group, which coach Alex Weidman said he is excited to lead.

Middle Township: The Panthers will be a young team with just three seniors but are talented and ready to compete. After two consecutive seasons with 13-plus wins, Middle aims to be competitive in a new division with some players new to the varsity level or stepping into larger roles. Senior forward Tommy Shagren, junior midfielders Eddie Hirsch and Colin Jastremski, junior defender Joseph Berrodin and sophomore forward/midfielder Lucas Matthews are expected to be key players.

Millville: The Thunderbolts graduated four, four-year starters, so the younger players will look to grow as players and leaders. Goaltender Matt Sooy (Press honorable mention) returns after a 10-6-1 season and should again be one of the top goalies in the CAL. Gavin Miller is expected to move from outside back to center back or center midfield. Also returning is Spencer Hickman, who is expected to be among the top defenders in South Jersey, Jesiah Cruz, Jackson Gamber, Devaughn Smith and Kevin Dick. Millville aims to compete in a very tough CAL American Division.

Ocean City: The Red Raiders are expected to have a very dangerous midfield this season, which will be highlighted by returning first-team Press All-Star and senior Kai Lindsay. The midfield will also be very creative off the ball, and Dan Leiser and Colin Bowman will also be names to watch there. The Red Raiders graduated some key players on defense on a strong team that only lost four games, so they will need to fill those positions, but Anthony Videtto is expected to anchor that group. Wade Hudak, who missed last year with a broken foot, will return looking to make up for lost time. Along with several sophomores and juniors who will complement its senior class, Ocean City aims to turn some heads in a tough CAL American Division and South Jersey Group III.

Oakcrest: The Falcons, who have a mix of experienced and senior players and underclassmen, expect to contend for the CAL National Division title. First-team Press All-Star a two-time CAL All-Star Jack O’Brien highlights Oakcrest's returners. The Falcons also return Kelvin Urena and Stef Egnatz and goaltender Joseph Snodgrass, who is expected to have a good season. Oakcrest will play a tough non-conference schedule, including games against Haddon Township, Haddonfield, Timber Creek and Seneca.

Pinelands Regional: The Wildcats only return four starters, including seniors Alex Aguilar, Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill. Other players got some experience off the bench in 2022, including seniors William Sisco and Andrew Landon and sophomore Peyton Auermuller. Pinelands will still be a young team. The Wildcats only scored 10 goals last season, so it aims to be more productive on offense while maintaining a good defense, which only allowed 28 goals. Incoming players Matthew Sarfo, Andrew Albright, Atticus Evison-Behrman and Max Ramos are also key players.

Pleasantville: The Greyhounds should be competitive in the CAL National Division with Bridgeton, Cedar Creek, Lower Cape May Regional, Mainland Regional, Middle Township and Oakcrest. The Greyhounds return first-team Press All-Star Anthony Perdomo, who led the team in goals in 2022. Juniors Anthony Cahuana (midfielder) and Daniel Garcia (forward) and Douglas Mendoza (defender) also return for Pleasantville, which went 9-4-2 and made the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals last season. The Greyhounds are looking to maintain that momentum and win the division and advance farther in the playoffs.

Southern Regional: Without graduating starters from 2022, the Rams aim to build off its 9-6 season. Coach Rob Munoz was new to the program last fall but entering his second season the goal is to build on what the team started. Seniors Colin Olcott and Jack Marano (defenders), David Boyd and Matthew Hoosack (forward) and juniors Aidan Donnelly, Nicholas Prosperi and Brody Reynolds (midfielders) and Jefferson Rubi Cruz and Kaan Zenger (forwards) are the Rams’ key returners. Southern is motivated, dedicated to excellence and will compete in every game this season, Munoz said.

St. Augustine Prep: Coming off their first CAL Tournament title, the Hermits are expected to be very strong behind a big senior class, including first-team Press All-Stara Justin Ceccanechio (midfield) and Sal Coppola (defender). Second-teamers Ryan Wiend (midfielder) and junior Alex Clark (forward) and senior defender Brayden Brown also return and are expected to be key players. Clark led the Hermits in goals and points in 2022, and Coppola anchored a defense that posted seven shutouts. Ceccanechio was their assist leader last season. Along with some younger talents and strong goaltenders, another strong season should be on the horizon for St. Augustine under first-year coach Justin Abbey.

St. Joseph Academy: The Wildcats had about six players last season without any soccer experience, so the team finished 1-9. This season, the team is a bit larger and more players have experience, including Matt Cassetta. The expectation is to win more games and continue to grow as a program.

Vineland: The Fighting Clan will compete in the CAL American Division, one of the more challenging divisions in the conference. Behind a disciplined defense that helped Vineland finish 7-7-5 last season, the Fighting Clan are excited for the challenge. Senior defender Law Hill (Press honorable mention) returns and can play in the back or center midfield. Seniors Alfie Costantino (midfield) and Lucas Cruz (defender) also return. Costantino creates a lot of scoring opportunities, and Cruz is expected to be among the top defenders in the CAL. Junior Noah Sarnoff, who also plays basketball, has great athleticism and will be strong in the midfield. Vineland aims to qualify for the CAL Tournament and host a game in the Group IV playoffs.

Wildwood: After finishing 6-12 (3-7 Tri-County Conference), the Warriors return a core of young players and are looking to bounce back strong. Seniors Dan Sanzone, Erik Lara-Gil, Jaxon Graul, Buddy Morey, John Shoemaker, and Yovani Barrios are expected to be leaders and guide the rest of the team with a great work ethic. Juniors Gavin Burns, Kelan Miller, Tyler Brown, Burke Fitzsimmons, and RJ Blanda are expected to help with the attack this fall. Wildwood features a solid underclassmen group, highlighted by Alex Osorio. The battle for the starting goaltender job should be figured out before the season starts.

Wildwood Catholic Academy: The Crusaders, who only finished with one win last season, are both hungry and motivated to do what is needed to have a successful season under first-year coach Tommy Bolle. Some key players to watch are forwards Charlie Dunner (senior) and TJ DiDonato (junior) and junior midfielders Chase Adams and Gonzolo Gonzales. Sophomore defender Chris Papageorgiou and freshman midfielder Nick Catanoso are some of the younger players the Crusaders expected to make an impact.

New coaches

Justin Abbey, St. Augustine Prep: Abbey is a 1993 St. Augustine graduate who led the Hermits to two state championships. He went on to compete at Rowan University and helped the Profs win the 1995 New Jersey Athletic Conference title. He was the Profs’ men’s soccer assistant for nine seasons.

Timmy Bolle, Wildwood Catholic Academy: Bolle graduated from Wildwood Catholic in 2020. He played soccer, basketball and baseball all four years for the Crusaders. He was a 2019 second-team Press All-Star defender as a senior. He was a captain on the soccer team as a junior and senior. Bolle hopes to improve the program and help the Crusaders have their first winning season since his senior season, when they went 10-9. Wildwood Catholic went 2-13 and 1-13 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Adam Donnelly, Buena Regional: Donnelly played in multiple youth clubs and at Egg Harbor Township from 2012-2016. At 16, Donnelly started refereeing travel and high school soccer. At 18, he started coaching and was an assistant for several teams, including Buena in 2022. He is excited to take over the program and plans to utilize his experience to help the Chiefs grow.

Sean Matteo, Holy Spirit: Matteo coached the Absegami boys team for the last three seasons. Before that, he was the Braves’ assistant girls soccer coach (2019), the assistant Buena boys soccer coach (2018), Holy Spirit head boys soccer coach (2017) and Pitman head girls soccer coach (2015 -2016). He played soccer for Pitman and Rutgers New Brunswick. Matteo has been the director of guidance at Holy Spirit the last two years.

Alexis Mendoza, Absegami: Mendoza is the head coach of the Atlantic City FC men's soccer team, which made the National Premier Soccer League’s Keystone East Conference final this summer after a 5-2-4 record. He was named the NPSL Keystone East Conference Coach of the Year. Mendoza teaches physical education at Absegami. He was Glassboro's head boys soccer coach from 2020-2022, finishing with a 28-17-4 record. He graduated from Atlantic City in 2013.

Mark Scarpa, Cape May Tech: Scarpa was the Wildwood’s head girls soccer coach from 2020-2022 and a Holy Spirit assistant in 2014. He has also worked with the Cape May Express Soccer, a youth club in Cape May County. He played at Middle Township from 1994-1998.

Cristian Valencia, Lower Cape May Regional: Valencia was a four-year starter for the Caper Tigers and played at Stockton University. He also played with Reading United FC and with the Ocean City Nor'easters. Valencia has been training/coaching/volunteering at Lower for about four years

Three notable games

St. Augustine Prep at Hammonton, Sept. 18: In a rematch of last year’s CAL Tournament final, this should be a great early-season test for these teams. Competing in a tough CAL American Division, the Hermits and Blue Devils also play Sept. 28.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township, Oct. 2: These programs last played in 2021, but Ocean City moved to the CAL American Division with EHT. This will be the second meeting between the schools this season, so this could have some implications in a tough division.

Middle Township at Cedar Creek, Oct. 11: This will be the second meeting of the season between these CAL National programs. The Pirates, who beat the Panthers in the South Jersey Group II first-round in penalty kicks. This should be a very exciting and important game.

Key dates

Sept. 7: The season begins

Sept. 25: Shore Conference Tournament begins

Oct. 13: CAL Tournament begins

Oct. 23: Sectional tournament seeding

Oct. 25: Public enrollment group tournament begins

Oct. 27: Non-public enrollment group tournament begins

Nov. 4: Public enrollment group sectional finals

Nov. 7: Non-public enrollment group sectional finals

Nov. 8: Public enrollment group state semifinals

Nov. 10: Public enrollment group state finals

Nov. 11: Non-public enrollment group state finals