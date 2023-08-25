The Press Preseason Elite 11

(with last season's records)

1. Eastern Regional;22-2-2

2. Cherry Hill West;13-7-4

3. Shawnee;17-4-3

4. Ocean City;15-0-4

5. Seneca;15-8

6. Sterling;16-2-2

7. Williamstown;15-5

8. Mainland Regional;11-4-2

9. Lacey Township;13-6-1

10. Schalick;15-2-2

11. Washington Township;9-8-1

Returning first-team Press All-Stars

Adelina Wilks, Bridgeton: The junior forward scored a team-leading 35 goals and had six assists for 76 points. The Bulldogs scored 44 goals in 2022.

Mckenna Chisholm, Ocean City: The senior midfielder finished second on the Red Raiders with 10 assists and scored seven goals last season.

Natalie McGovern, Lacey Township: The junior midfielder finished with a team-leading 14 assists to go with 10 goals for 34 points.

Olivia Sgrignioli, Middle Township: The senior midfielder scored 15 goals and added 11 assists for 42 points.

Cali Sloan, Millville: The senior midfielder finished with nine assists and six goals in 2022. What was more impressive was she was a natural defender for the Thunderbolts as a freshman and sophomore.

Ava Tenaglia, Mainland Regional: The senior is one of the top midfielders in South Jersey and helped the Mustangs reach the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals. She missed five games in 2022 due to illness but still led Mainland with 10 goals to go with three assists.

Coryn McDonnell, Ocean City: The junior defender was one of the main reasons the Red Raiders allowed just six goals in 2022 and finished 15-0-4.

Genevieve Morrison, Mainland Regional: The senior goaltender made 107 saves to go with 12 shutouts last season and only allowed three goals in the Mustangs' last 13 games.

Fast facts

ACIT: Seniors Nataly Trinidad (midfield) and Diana Vasquez (defender) and juniors Sydney Price (goaltender) and Genesis Alvarez (forward) are returning players and expected to be the core of the Red Hawks. Alvarez missed much of last season with an injury, and Price had 119 saves in 2002. Along with talented incoming freshmen and newcomers with club experience, ACIT is seeing an increase in numbers as it looks to build into a competitive program.

Atlantic City: The Vikings did not play any games last season but are expected to get back on the field in 2023.

Absegami: The Braves graduated Chiamaka Wokocha, who was a first-team Press All Star in 2022 and their leading scorer, but return experienced players who should step up on the offensive end, including Maddy Pratt, Julia Hartman and Kelsey Sprouse. Goaltender Averie Weidman also returns for the Braves, who are aiming to improve off their 6-9 record last season.

Barnegat: The Bengals lost 11 players to graduation, so this will be a rebuilding year for Barnegat. Junior midfielders Kallie Kawka and Kaitlin Lutcza return after being receiving honorable mentions in 2022. Also returning is senior midfielder Kassandra Doty. Those three played a lot of minutes last season and will be looked to as leaders. Senior goaltender Camryn Gartner should play a larger part for the Bengals, who still expect to be competitive and challenge opponents despite losing many players.

Bridgeton: The Bulldogs graduated seven starters but will return four, including junior forward and 2022 first-team Press All-Star Adelina Wilks, who scored 35 of Bridgeton's 44 goals. Returning players who earned 2022 honorable mentions include Alexia Sandoval (midfield/defense) and Ana Perez Mejia (forward) also return as leaders on an overall inexperienced team. Along with seniors Alexssa Fortoul (midfielder) and Imara James (goaltender) and junior Beatriz Perez Mejia (defender), the Bulldogs will aim to be competitive in their new aligned division.

Buena Regional: The Chiefs will enter the season with almost the same team as last fall, having lost losing three to graduation. Even though those players were captains, Buena returns strong pieces, including leading scorer and junior forward Mya Inman. Seniors Kaelyn McHale (midfield/defender), Jadarys Morales (goaltender) and Camryn Johnson (midfield/forward) also return. Along with newcomers, the Chiefs should be an athletic group with a lot of depth with the aim to be competitive in both the CAL and South Jersey Group I.

Cape May Tech: After having only one win in 2022, the Caper Tigers Tigers return an ambitious group. Key returnees include senior goaltender Kayleigh Rhodes, who received a Press honorable mention last year, senior Trina Pease and junior Amanda Daino.

Cedar Creek: The Pirates graduated leading scorer Corrine Morgan, who scored 32 of Cedar Creek’s 43 goals in 2022. Morgan was a first-team All-Star, and now plays at the college level. Second-team Press All-Stars Marissa Massaro (senior defender) and Alina Alcantara (senior midfielder) and Natalie Eifert (sophomore goaltender) and Bianca Fuentes (senior defender) should all be key players to watch and bring talent and experience to an already athletic team. Haleigh Hanson, who is a transfer and plays forward, could make an immediate impact on offense, helping to replace Morgan. Cedar Creek went 10-7-1 last season and expects to compete again, but the team will have to adjust to a new culture under first-year coach Rick Meana.

Cumberland Regional: After finishing 6-11 in 2002, the Colts are looking to improve with Bridget Hitchner and Julia DiFilippantonio, who received Press honorable mentions in 2022, leading the offense. Last season, Hitchner led Cumberland in goals and DiFilippantonio was second. Freshman Ellie Bodine and juniors Dallas Sprouse and Grace Frazer are expected to anchor the defense, and junior goaltender Gianna Capelli, made 253 saves in 2022, junior defender Juniors Talyah Hall, Laila Williams and senior Sarah Dunham are also key players on Cumberland. The Colts also look to build chemistry as the season unfolds.

Egg Harbor Township: The Eagles graduated only three seniors, including just one starter from last season. Defenders Angelina Horin (senior) and Aniyah Parker and Ava Kraybill make up the strength of the team, which will be its back line. Horin was a second-team All-Star and Parker received an honorable mention. Senior forward Gabriella Piantadosi, who was also a second-team All Star, also returns. EHT should be competitive in the CAL American Division.

Hammonton: The Blue Devils finished 3–14-1 with a relatively young team in 2022, But they are expected to take a leap forward and finish around .500 this fall and will be more difficult to beat, Hammonton coach Ashley Hallgring said. Juliana Dogostino, who is the only senior, led Hammonton in goals last season. The Blue Devils also return many juniors, including Reilyn Carr, Suvea Colon, Danielle Lamanteer and Sophia Booker.

Holy Spirit: The Spartans feature a large group of dedicated and competitive returning players from a team that went 11-3-1 in 2022 and reached the South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals. Seniors Ella Petrosh, who led the team in goals last season, and Millinda Marigliano (goaltender) along with juniors Sabrina Little (an honorable mention in 2022) and Marissa Gras (defender) are expected to lead the team. One of the biggest expectations for this season is for the Spartans to continue growing as players and individuals, first-year coach Christine Conaghy said.

Lacey Township: The Lions return eight players who started in 2022, when Lacey advanced to the South Jersey Group III semifinals. But the Lions lost standout senior defender Marley Besser to a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear. Along with Besser, who was a first-team Press All Star in 2022, the Lions lost two starters on defense. Lacey still returns goaltenders Lorynn Leporino and Ava Schmidt, midfielder Reece Paget, midfielders/forwards Ava Flanagan, Macky Brotherston, Natalie McGovern and Marissa Flores and defenders Leah Wimbush, Avery Johnson and Julianna Lehto. McGovern was a first-team All-Star midfielder last season. Along with some newcomers like defenders Kate Reyonalds and Amelia Mazur and forward Brooke Brotherston, Lacey should still compete this fall.

Lower Cape May Regional: With many key returning starters from last year’s 9-7 squad, the Caper Tigers aim to maintain and build off their success from last season. Lower returns 2022 Press honorable mentions and seniors Tessa Hueber (midfielder), Sianna King (forward) and Kaitlyn McGuigan (defender) and junior Bella Lund (midfielder).

Mainland Regional: The Mustangs season ended in heartbreak in 2022, losing to eventual champion Cherry Hill West in penalty kicks in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals. But Mainland returns basically its entire team, including first-team Press All-Stars Ava Tenaglia (midfielder) and Genevieve Morrison (goaltender) and second-team midfielder/defender Emily Paytas. Overall, eight starters return and the Mustangs have a lot of depth at each position. Defenders Morgan O'Brien and Lynn McLaughlin and midfielders Kylie Smith and Lani Ford are also key players to watch as Mainland is primed for another strong season.

Middle Township: After winning the CAL United Division in 2021 and the National Division in 2022, the Panthers were moved to a tough division this season with Millville, Ocean City, Mainland Regional, and Hammonton. Middle graduated four top players, including first-team All-Star Ciara DiMauro, who scored 50-plus goals in her career. Key returnees include seniors Olivia Sgrignioli, Sofia Sgrignioli, Ang Lorenzo, Kate Grier, and Brooke Nabb and juniors Kayleigh Sanchez and Gracie Repici from their 12-4 campaign last season. Newcomers Madison Palek and McKenzie Palek, Izzy Miller, Gab Oliver, Parker Milstead and Ainsley Frederick should also help out as Middle adjusts to its new division and tough schedule.

Millville: The Thunderbolts finished 15-3 in 2021 but graduated many top seniors, which showed last season as Millville finished under .500 with a young team. This season, Millville should be a spoiler in the CAL. First-team All-Star midfielder Cali Sloan and honorable mention Sadie Drozdowski, who led the team in goals in 2022, are two key returners for the Thunderbolts. Juniors Taylar Knoop (forward/ midfield), Kalli Knoopr (midfield/defender), Natalie Burkhart (midfielder) and Kendall Mazur and Emily Kukal (defenders) and senior Ayla Gomez (midfield) should also be names to watch.

Ocean City: The Red Raiders are 25-0-1 in their last 26 games, an unbeaten streak that dates back to 2021. Ocean City has been one of the best teams in the state for many years now, and that should not change. One hole the Red Raiders need to address is losing top defender and 2022 Press Player of the Year in Riley Fortna to graduation. Still, there are many returners to fill that void and maintain the high expectations and level of competition. Some top returners are junior Naomi Nnewih (forward), who led the Red Raiders in goals last season, and seniors Mckenna Chisholm (midfielder), who was second on the team in assists and Ashley Rhodes (midfielder/forward), who scored the second-most goals. Junior and first-team All-Star defender Coryn McDonnell along with senior Zoey Lappin (utility player) and junior Brooke Liebrand (defender) also return.

Oakcrest: The Falcons did not play a varsity schedule last season. Oakcrest finished 7-10-1 in 2021.

Our Lady of Mercy: The Villagers expect to improve their 10-8 record in 2022, win the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title, and advance farther than the South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals. With nine out of their 11 starters returning, including their defense and goaltender Liz Giamboy, the Villagers should be competitive. Seniors Sophia Cucuru and Bella Losada and junior Lauren Terista, who are all captains, and junior Addison Mello also highlight the group of returners. Giamboy and Mello were honorable mentions in 2022. OLMA did graduate some top players from last season, including top scorers Carly Volkmann and Drew Coyle, but the hope is the returning players will replace their leadership and scoring capabilities.

Pinelands Regional: The Wildcats finished 2-11 last season with a young team.

Pleasantville: The Greyhounds are expecting to have their best season in a long time, coach Erik Clark said. Pleasantville returns nearly all of its players from 2022 and should be very competitive. Even though the Greyhounds were 1-11 last season, they scored the most goals against CAL teams than ever before. Some key returning players are Darexy Monroy (midfielder), Anneliese Ortiz (forward), Jairelyn Lobato (forward) and Nayeli Soriano (defender). Pleasantville has been working hard and might surprise some teams this season, Clark added.

Southern Regional: With great team chemistry, the Rams look to build off their 3-12-1 campaign last season. Southern lost some key pieces to graduation, but the closeness of the current group should lead to success.Seniors Ella DeSimone (goaltender) and Mackenzie Bott (defender) and juniors Sam Russell (center midfielder) and Brielle Simon (midfielder) are key players. The Rams aim to be competitive in the Shore Conference A South Division and in the new format of the Shore Conference Tournament.

Vineland: Coach Leslie Garton is excited and has high expectations for her team. After an 8-8-1 season with a relatively young team that earned some nice wins, the Fighting Clan return Press honorable mentions Jessie Donnelly and Sophia Stockbridge (senior defenders), Sicily Cucciniello (sophomore midfielder) and Amanda Nemeth (junior midfielder). Vineland expects to finish as one of the better programs in the conference, Garton said.

Wildwood: The Warriors are in a rebuilding year, first-year coach Sierra Palmer said. Senior defenders Ashely Nagle and sophomore Ashley Moreno are expected to be among the top contributors.

Wildwood Catholic Academy: The Crusaders are very excited for the season as they have a lot of great incoming talent and strong sophomores and juniors. Among the key returners are honorable mentions Reagan Flickinger and Maeve Farrell (junior defenders) and Nola Quinn (senior midfielder). Quinn is a captain and will be one of the seniors taking control on a team that made the South Jersey Non-Public B tournament last season.

New coaches

Terri Bodine, Cumberland Regional: Bodine graduated from Cumberland in 1999. She played soccer all four years for the Colts and went on to compete at Eastern University. She still plays the sport and had previously coached at the youth level, including middle school, recreational and travel leagues. She said she is excited to work at her alma mater and with assistant coaches, Matt Hitchner and Jenna Jorgenson

Christine Conaghy, Holy Spirit: Conaghy was the 2016 Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year and led the Spartans to the South Jersey Non-Public B championship that same season. She went on to play at New Jersey Institute of Technology, an NCAA Division I program. She replaces Alicia Downey, who was her coach at Holy Spirit. Conaghy has a bachelor’s degree in biology from NJIT and is working on her master’s in social work at Stockton University.

Tom Forkin, ACIT: Forkin, who played soccer at Bridgeton from 1977-81, has a long resume of coaching but has been out of it for about 20 years as his son grew up. As a Atlantic City Beach Patrol former lifeguard, triathlete and paddleboarder, he was the assistant Atlantic City boys swimming coach and boys and girls track and field coach. He went to Villanova and later coached at the college, including as the assistant men's swimming coach in the early 1990s under legendary Ed Geis. He hasn't coached in 20 years while his son was growing up and helped him with his sports, but with more time now realized how much he missed coaching.

Rick Meana, Cedar Creek: Meana was the boys soccer coach at Holy Spirit and St. Joseph (now Academy). He is the director of coaching for New Jersey Youth Soccer and brings 40-plus years of coaching experience to Cedar Creek. This season will be his first coaching high school girls soccer.

Denise Morrissey/Kaitlin Cuzzi, Pinelands Regional: Morrissey and Cuzzi are co-coaches for the Wildcats.

Sierra Palmer, Wildwood: Palmer is a speech language pathologist in the Wildwood School District, mainly serving Glenwood Avenue Elementary School. She played soccer at Eastern Regional. She also played and was a referee for the South Jersey Girls Soccer League.

Krista Salvador, Cape May Tech: Salvador was the Caper Tigers’ assistant in 2022. She is looking forward to being the leader of the program and hopes to make an immediate impact. Salvador played soccer for 12-plus years, including with Cape Express, a youth club in Cape May County, and at Middle Township and Wesley College and Goldey Beacom. She graduated from Middle in 2017 and views this position as “a full-circle moment.”

Luis Uchillian, Absegami: Uchillian played soccer at Absegami and has previously coached the boys junior varsity team. He also had coaching experience as the assistant girls volleyball coach. He is also Absegami’s throwing coach on the girls track and girls team and teaches at the school.

Three notable games

Mainland Regional at Ocean City, Sept. 9: These rivals open the season against each other. The programs have had exciting games over the past few years, including a scoreless tie and a 2-1 Ocean City win last season. They played in the CAL Tournament finals the last two seasons.

Middle Township at Millville, Sept. 28: Both programs moved to the CAL American Division, which should be the toughest in the league. They last played in 2021, with Millville winning 3-2. This should be a fun, exciting matchup.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit, Oct. 2: Both programs will be in the CAL National Division after having winning records last season. Even though there is still tough competition in the division, this will be the second time Cedar Creek and Holy Spirit match up this year, and it looms as an important game. Holy Spirit defeated Cedar Creek 3-0 in 2022.

Key dates

Sept. 7: Season begins

Sept. 25: Shore Conference Tournament begins

Oct. 13: CAL Tournament begins

Oct. 23: Sectional tournament seeding

Oct. 26: Public enrollment group tournament begins

Oct. 27: Non-public enrollment group tournament begins

Nov. 6: Public enrollment group sectional finals

Nov. 7: Non-public enrollment group sectional finals

Nov. 9: Public enrollment group state semifinals

Nov. 10: Non-public enrollment group state finals

Nov. 12: Public enrollment group state finals

