Smoger's 3 assists help Mainland to 5-2 win over Lower

Lindsey Cellini scored off an assist from Smoger late in the second quarter to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead at halftime.

“It feels really good, honestly, to be part of the plays and to even be playing as a starter,” Smoger said. “It’s so amazing. I’ve been here since freshman year, so making contributions and helping my girls get on the scoreboard, that’s all I can ask for.”

Lower (1-4) graduated nine starters from last year and are a young team, coach Anne Bracken said.

The Caper Tigers started off strong and matched the Mustangs’ intensity. But the team was shut out the final three quarters.

“We will figure it out and we will fix it for next time,” Bracken said. “But I’m happy with the way they played in the first quarter. We obviously have a lot of things we need to fix. … We would like to be playing more games. It’s kind of hard to get in the groove of things. But we will learn from it.”

Bracken praised Mainland, adding that Murray and Brooke Albuquerque are “two incredible players, and it is fun to watch them play.”

Reagan Morrison made five saves for Lower.