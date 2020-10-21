Smoger's 3 assists help Mainland to 5-2 win over Lower

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Sandi Smoger wants to contribute each game.
The 16-year-old Margate resident did not score Wednesday. But she definitely made an impact.
Smoger had three assists to lead the Mainland Regional High School field hockey team to a 5-2 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League East Region game. Mainland improved to 3-2.
“I think it was a really, really good game,” Smoger said. “They came out strong in the (first) half, but I feel that we have been working really hard on not getting sad and not having our heads down low or getting angry (if something doesn’t go Mainland’s way).
“I want to be a part of that and make sure I help the team effectively and that I’m a big part of it. So, yeah, I want to stick with my girls. I don’t need to score, I just want to help my girls.”
Lower forward Madison Schiffbauer scored 38 seconds into the game to give her team an early 1-0 lead.
But Mainland responded three minutes later.
Casey Murray scored off an assist from Smoger to tie the game. Two minutes later, Maggie Boyle scored for the Caper Tigers to regain the lead.
With 4:46 left in the first quarter, Smoger found Ariana Dinofa in front of the cage to tie it at 2-2.
Lindsey Cellini scored off an assist from Smoger late in the second quarter to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead at halftime.
“It feels really good, honestly, to be part of the plays and to even be playing as a starter,” Smoger said. “It’s so amazing. I’ve been here since freshman year, so making contributions and helping my girls get on the scoreboard, that’s all I can ask for.”
Lower (1-4) graduated nine starters from last year and are a young team, coach Anne Bracken said.
The Caper Tigers started off strong and matched the Mustangs’ intensity. But the team was shut out the final three quarters.
“We will figure it out and we will fix it for next time,” Bracken said. “But I’m happy with the way they played in the first quarter. We obviously have a lot of things we need to fix. … We would like to be playing more games. It’s kind of hard to get in the groove of things. But we will learn from it.”
Bracken praised Mainland, adding that Murray and Brooke Albuquerque are “two incredible players, and it is fun to watch them play.”
Reagan Morrison made five saves for Lower.
“The last two quarters we struggled,” Bracken said. “We certainly could have played much, much better than we did. We were missing a lot of fundamentals this game.”
Albuquerque scored early in the third quarter. Julianna Medina capped the scoring with 29.3 seconds left in the third. Both goals were unassisted.
The teams will meet again when Mainland hosts Lower at 4 p.m. Nov. 3.
“(Lower) definitely came out firing, and one of the things we talked about was making sure we don’t get caught on our heels,” said Mainland coach Jill Hatz, who added it was a wake-up call for her team when Lower started out the way it did. But they were able to bounce back.”
After the first quarter, Hatz and her players talked about how the Lower defense was playing really tight and came up with ideas on how to overcome it and pick up their own intensity.
Mainland’s two losses were to Middle Township (5-1 on Oct. 2) and Ocean City (3-2 on Oct. 10). The Mustangs were trailing 2-0 to the Red Raiders, but scored two fourth-quarter goals and forced overtime.
Mainland gets another shot at Ocean City on Nov. 7.
Hatz has been pleased with her team’s overall performance this season. Smoger agreed.
“I think we improve every game,” Smoger said. “Every single game we are getting better and better each day and becoming more of a team. We bond every single day at practice.”
Mainland;2 1 2 0— 5
Lower;2 0 0 0— 2
Goals— Murray, Dinofa, Cellini, Albuquerque, Medina MR; Boyle, Schiffbauer LCM
Goalies— Pugliese-Conroy (3) MR; Morrison (5) LCM.
Records— Mainland 3-2; Lower 1-4
Lower Cape May Regional vs. Mainland Regional field hockey
