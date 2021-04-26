 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sked for Tuesday
0 comments
agate

Sked for Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Bridgeton

St. Augustine at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

St. Joseph Acad. at Oakcrest

Buena Reg. at Holy Spirit

Mainland Reg. at ACIT

4:15 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Jackson Mem.

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Wildwood Cath. Acad.

at Bill Henfey Park

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cape May Tech at Mainland Reg.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

at Boyd Street Field

Millville at OLMA

Jackson Mem. at Southern Reg.

St. Joseph Acad. at ACIT

BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

St. Augustine at Atlantic City

Wildwood Cath. Acad. at Hammonton

Southern Reg. at Barnegat

Mainland Reg. at Holy Spirit

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Mainland Reg.

at Linwood Country Club

Lower Cape May at Millville

at Centerton Country Club

Southern Reg. at Toms River East

at Ocean Acres Country Club

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

at Seaview Golf Club

Cedar Creek at Cape May Tech

at Union League National Golf Club

ACIT at Middle Twp.

at Avalon Golf Club

Cumberland Reg. at Schalick

at Centerton Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

2:45 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern Reg.

at Bey Lea Golf Course

3:30 p.m.

Moorestown at Cumberland Reg.

at Running Deer Golf Club

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Camden Acad. Chart. at Pleasantville

5:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Toms River East at Pinelands Reg.

ACIT at Collingswood

5:30 p.m.

Kingsway Reg. at Southern Reg.

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Ocean City/Middle Twp. at Hammonton

St. Augustine/Wildw. Cath. Acad. at Buena Reg.

Wildwood at Salem

Atlantic City at Mainland Reg.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Hammonton/Middle Twp. at Ocean City

Wildw. Cath. Acad./OLMA at Buena Reg.

Wildwood at Salem

Atlantic City at Mainland Reg.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News