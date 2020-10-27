Sixth-seeded Hammonton tops No. 3 Vineland to advance to tennis semis

The Hammonton High School girls tennis team beat third-seeded Vineland in the NJSIAA Southeast A quarterfinals at Vineland on Tuesday.
The sixth-seeded Blue Devils, who improved to 6-5, will face second-seeded Egg Harbor Township (11-0) on Wednesday in a semifinal match.
For Hammonton, Emily Walters, Tzaferos Krista and Ava Rodio swept singles.
The teams of Jaida Cortes-Zeel Patel and Jasmine Cortes-Urvi Patel won in doubles for Vineland (9-3).
Singles— Emily Walters H d. Gianina Speranza 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3; Tzaferos Krista H d. Lilly Fisher 6-1, 6-0; Ava Rodio H d. Julia Holmes 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles— V (Jaida Cortes-Zeel Patel) d. H (Mia Bullaro-Grace DeRosa) 6-0, 6-1; V (Jasmine Cortes-Urvi Patel) d. H (Natalie Sole-Yashvi Patel) 6-0, 6-1.
Records— H 6-5, V 9-3.
NJSIAA Southeast A Quarterfinals
(2) Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
(7) Absegami 0
At Egg Harbor Twp.
Singles— Samantha Phung d. Olivia Hughes 6-3, 3-6, 10-4; Jamie Theophall d. Simone Graziano 6-1, 6-0; Ema Cadacio d. Kaelin Kwok 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles— E (Lauren Theophall-Tiffany Tran) d. A (Cassandra DeStefano-Sarina Pollino) 6-0, 6-2; E (Madison Braithwaite-Emma Lynch) d. A (Deesha Chokshi-Neha Pandeya) 6-0, 6-1.
Records— E 11-0, A 6-5.
Note: Egg Harbor Township will host (6) Hammonton on Wednesday.
NJSIAA Southeast B Quarterfinals
(4) Oakcrest 4,
(5) Middle Twp. 1
At Oakcrest
Singles— Sydney Groen O d. Ava Elisano 6-2, 6-2; Emma Robinson O d. Sarina Wen 7-5, 6-0; Alexa Petrosh O d. Samantha Payne 7-6 (15-13), 6-0.
Doubles— O (Cece Capone-Alexi Phommathep) d. M (Jenna DiPasquale-Serenity Carlos) 6-0, 6-1; M (Aislin Robb-Rory Golway) d. O (Hannah Derringer-Michaela Hearn) 6-0, 6-3.
Records— O 6-5, M 2-10.
Note: Oakcrest will travel to (1) Cedar Creek on Thursday.
NJSIAA Southeast B QuartERfinals
(1) Cedar Creek 5,
(9) Wildwood Catholic 0
At Cedar Creek
Singles— Charisse Tigrado d. Amanda Bogel 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Crawford d. Joanna McShaffy 6-0, 6-0; Chloe Goldbiewski d. Jamie Bogle 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9).
Doubles— C (Tarani Nethagani-Angellia Wyld) by forfeit; C (Julia Flynn-Rebecca Einwechter) by forfeit.
Records— C 8-3, W 1-9.
Note: Cedar Creek will host (4) Oakcrest on Thursday.
(3) Lower Cape May 4,
(6) Holy Spirit 1
At Lower Cape May Reg.
Singles— Lorena Saavedra H d. Sam Mancuso 6-0, 6-3; Vika Simonsen L d. Mel Torres 6-0, 6-0; Delaney Brown L d. Madeline Price 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— L (Hope Sandhoff-Riley Sullivan) d. H (Monsah Azmani-Bridget Dougherty) 6-0, 6-0; L (Alesia Chase-Sophia Levin) by forfeit.
Records— L 8-3, H 0-11.
Note: Lower Cape May will travel to (2) Cumberland Regional on Thursday.
(2) Cumberland Reg. 5,
(7) Wildwood 0
At Cumberland Reg.
Singles— Savannah Falk d. Laila Rios 6-1, 6-1; Beatrice Seabrook d. Shayna Carter 6-1, 1-6; Annakela Modri d. Emeli Matias 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles— C (Emma Walder-Amanda Volk) d. W (Faith Hurst-Karla Romero) 6-0, 6-0; C (Hailie Huntelman-Alexandra Basile) by forfeit.
Records— C 9-3, W 1-8.
Note: Cumberland will host (3) Lower Cape May Regional on Thursday.
NJSIAA Central East A First Round
(5) Monroe 5,
(12) Southern Reg. 0
At Monroe
Singles— Nadia Zamorski d. Gabby Bates 6-2, 6-2; Saanya Jauhri d. Ella Brown 6-3, 6-0; Kristen Dziewa d. Cristina Ciborowski 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles— M (Olivia Savino-Aishwarya Muppoor) d. S (Erica Scheinberg-Tiffany Ortner) 6-2, 6-0; M (Nikki Shah-Arya Utture) d. S (Kellie Cochran-Kaitlin Gonsalves) 6-0, 6-0.
Records— M 7-3, S 7-6.
Boys soccer
Vineland 6,
Buena Reg. 2
Jude Hill scored three times for Vineland. David Fannuci had a goal and three assists. Other scorers were Alex Anderson (1) and Adolfo Jimenez (1).
Santiago Osorno scored for Buena.
Wildwood 2,
Clayton 1
Josh Vallese and Alexsandro Bautista each scored for Wildwood (5-4). Eurbey Sanchez provided an assist, and Seamus Fynes made 12 saves.
Luke Koenig scored for Clayton. Jayson Johnson made 12 saves (3-5).
Girls soccer
Egg Harbor Twp. 10,
Pleasantville 0
Maddie Eye and Gabriella Piantadosi each scored twice for EHT (5-2).
Other scorers were Jenna Green (1), Meghan Maul (1), Hayley Duncan (1), Angelina Horin (1), Jessica Molina (1) and Niki Danz (1).
Pleasantville fell to 0-6.
Absegami 6,
St. Joseph 0
Gianna Baldino had two goals and an assist for Absegami (7-1).
Jackie Fortis, Haleigh Schafer and Maka Wokocha each added a goal. Emily Johnson had two assists, and Mackenzie Denney made two saves.
Katie Daunton made nine saves for St. Joseph.
Girls cross country
Cedar Creek 15,
ACIT 50
1.Lexi Sears CC 20:42; 2. Megan Winterbottom CC 20:48; 3. Riley Lerner CC 22:10; 4. Olivia Catalina CC 23:16; 5. Mia McColl CC 23:49; 6. Samantha Keough CC 24:11; 7. Jillian Robles CC 24:26; 8. Tasha Kolchins CC 25:04; 9. Sarah Flanagan CC 25:28.
10. Julia McConaughy, Julia Cedar Creek 25:39
Records— Cedar Creek 2-0; ACIT 0-3.
Egg Harbor Twp.
VS. Holy Spirit
Official score unavailable
1.Mikki Pomatto EHTB20:29; 2. Kiki Schlemo EHT 21:04; 3. Olivia Martinolich EHT 21:59; 4. Vanessa DeJean HS 22:34; 5. Kaitlyn Rice EHT 23:11; 6. Lindsey Taylor EHT 23:48; 7. Madison Ross HS 24:57; 8. Lily Winkler EHT 25:10; 9. Oonan Freman HS 25:35; 10. Erica Lewis EHT 27:17.
Boys cross country
From Monday
Cedar Creek 17,
ACIT 46
1 Joey Mayer CC 16:43; 2. Dalton Culleny CC 16:48; 3. Matt Winterbottom CC 17:08; 4. Chris Hasher 17:51; 5. Stephen Suwala CC 18:15; 6. Dylan Vergara CC 18:17; 7. Justin Cartwright CC 19:17; 8. Eric Stollenwerk CC 19:43; 9. Joseph Spilker ACIT 19:49; 10. Jake Nowalsky CC 20:14.
Records— Cedar Creek 2-0; ACIT 2-1.
Egg Harbor Twp.
vs. Holy Spirit
Official score unavailable
1.Nico Valdivieso EHT 16:38; 2. Aidan Winkler EHT 17:16; 3. Ryan Taylor EHT 17:34; 4. Dieggo Taggert HS 19:56; 5. Jimmy Pontari HS 20:00; 6. Ayoub Azegzaou EHT 20:06; 7. Nick Bannon HS 20:07; 8. Tom Farren HS 20:10; 9. Nicolas Tyner EHT 20:11; 10. Marc Gliatto EHT 20:41
