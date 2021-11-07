Six Press-area teams remain in contention for high school football titles

The schedule is set for the second weekend of the high school football playoffs.
Six local teams – Millville; Ocean City; Cedar Creek; St. Augustine Prep; Holy Spirit; and St., Joseph Academy, remain in contention for titles.
What follows is this weekend’s Press-area playoff schedule (seeds in parentheses):
State Non-Public A quarterfinal
6 p.m. Friday
Delbarton (7) at St. Augustine Prep (2)
State Non-Public B quarterfinals
1 p.m. Saturday
St. Thomas Aquinas (6) vs. St. Joseph Academy (3) at Capella Field in Hammonton
7 p.m. Saturday
Holy Spirit (5) vs. Hudson Catholic (4) at Caven Point in Jersey City
South Jersey Group IV semifinals
6 p.m. Friday
Pennsauken (4) at Millville (1)
Long Branch (3) at Ocean City (2)
South Jersey Group III semifinal
Noon Saturday
Somerville (4) at Cedar Creek (1)
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.