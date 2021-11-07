 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six Press-area teams remain in contention for high school football titles
0 comments

Six Press-area teams remain in contention for high school football titles

{{featured_button_text}}
110721-pac-spt-cedarcreek

On November 6 2021, In Egg Harbor City, Cedar Creek High School hosts Absegami football.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

The schedule is set for the second weekend of the high school football playoffs.

Six local teams – Millville; Ocean City; Cedar Creek; St. Augustine Prep; Holy Spirit; and St., Joseph Academy, remain in contention for titles.

What follows is this weekend’s Press-area playoff schedule (seeds in parentheses):

State Non-Public A quarterfinal

6 p.m. Friday

Delbarton (7) at St. Augustine Prep (2)

State Non-Public B quarterfinals

1 p.m. Saturday

St. Thomas Aquinas (6) vs. St. Joseph Academy (3) at Capella Field in Hammonton

7 p.m. Saturday

Holy Spirit (5) vs. Hudson Catholic (4) at Caven Point in Jersey City

South Jersey Group IV semifinals

6 p.m. Friday

Pennsauken (4) at Millville (1)

Long Branch (3) at Ocean City (2)

South Jersey Group III semifinal

Noon Saturday

Somerville (4) at Cedar Creek (1)

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News