Sienna Calhoun scores six, Atlantic City beats Cedar Creek

Girls volleyball

From Tuesday

Mainland Regional 2, Absegami 1

The Mustangs improved to 10-4, beating Absegami for the first time in program history, Mustangs coach Torie Rich said. . The game scores were 20-25, 26-17 and 25-19. Absegami fell to 9-4. Jackie Fortis had five aces, six kills and two digs. Iggy Crandell had five kills and five aces. Kylee Alvarez had five kills. With the win, Mainland captured its first Cape-Atlantic League East title.

For Mainland, Olivia Leap led with 11 service points 10 kills, six blocks, five aces and four assists. Cadence Fitzgerald had 18 assists, 11 service points and three aces. Bella Canesi had 12 service points, eight kills, seven aces and three assists.

ACIT 2,

St. Joseph Academy 0

Game scores were 25-14 and 25-12. Samantha Dangler had 10 aces, seven assists and four digs for ACIT (7-8). Alexandra Helduser had five digs, four kills and an ace. St. Joseph fell to 0-9.

Cedar Creek 2, Hammonton 0