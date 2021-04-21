Sienna Calhoun scores six, Atlantic City beats Cedar Creek

Sienna Calhoun scored a game-high six goals and added two assists to lead the Atlantic City High School girls lacrosse team to a 20-7 win over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Wednesday.
Calhoun had eight draw controls and four ground balls. Megan Dougherty led with five assists and scored three. Alexandra Dounoulis scored four and had three assists. Dounoulis and Dougherty each had four draw controls. Hailey Bloom and Bryn Swift each scored twice, Mia D’Arco, Maddie Chapman and Mary Wagner each scored once.
Mikayla Garraty made six saves.
For the Pirates (0-2), Mia McColl scored four. Abby Winterbottom scored three. Emonie Taylor, Winterbottom and McColl each had five ground balls. Winterbottom and McColl each had four draw controls.
Sierra Sketers made 10 saves.
From Tuesday
OLMA 17,
Absegami 6
The Braves (0-1) were led by Haleigh Schafer with five goals. Sarah Glass had a goal and an assist and Kylie Waldman had four saves.
Boys lacrosse
From Tuesday
Mainland Regional 14,
Middle Township 2
The Mustangs (1-0) were led by Joe DeGaetano with three goals and six assists, Jack Cenneman with three goals and an assist and Jack Walcoff with three goals and an assist. Jack Kwapinski, Jude Maurer, Luke Meister, Ryan Merryfield and Gavin Weis also scored for Mainland. McKenzie Murphy had six saves and Joe Smarra had three.
Greg Hrynowski and Brett Nabb scored for Middle (0-1).
Boys volleyball
Lacey Twp. 2,
Central Reg. 0
The Lions (2-0) won 25-16, 25-12.
Kyle Coburn led Lacey with 16 assists and seven digs. Georgekyle Hernandez had 10 digs and eight service points. Jake Sullivan had 10 kills, eight digs and six service points. Logan Haemmerle eight service points, added five kills, two digs and two assists.
Brady Steller led Central Regional (0-1) with 12 assists. Nick Bilinski had 12 digs.
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 2,
Williamstown 0
Southern (1-0) won 25-14, 25-10.
Dylan Lockwood led with 16 assists and nine service points. Ethan Case had 11 service points and eight digs. Tommy Deakyne had eight kills, six service points and four aces. Lucas Kean had five digs and four kills.
Girls volleyball
From Tuesday
Mainland Regional 2, Absegami 1
The Mustangs improved to 10-4, beating Absegami for the first time in program history, Mustangs coach Torie Rich said. . The game scores were 20-25, 26-17 and 25-19. Absegami fell to 9-4. Jackie Fortis had five aces, six kills and two digs. Iggy Crandell had five kills and five aces. Kylee Alvarez had five kills. With the win, Mainland captured its first Cape-Atlantic League East title.
For Mainland, Olivia Leap led with 11 service points 10 kills, six blocks, five aces and four assists. Cadence Fitzgerald had 18 assists, 11 service points and three aces. Bella Canesi had 12 service points, eight kills, seven aces and three assists.
ACIT 2,
St. Joseph Academy 0
Game scores were 25-14 and 25-12. Samantha Dangler had 10 aces, seven assists and four digs for ACIT (7-8). Alexandra Helduser had five digs, four kills and an ace. St. Joseph fell to 0-9.
Cedar Creek 2, Hammonton 0
Game scores were 25-13 and 25-20. Kileen McNeill had seven kills for the Pirates (11-4). Amanda Purdy had seven digs and five kills. Giann Cox had four kills. Sarah Goodrich had 14 assists and four digs.
For Hammonton (2-8), Tiffany Paretti had five kills, five digs and five assists. Luca Berenato had three kills and two digs. Arwyn Russell had five digs, four assists and three aces.
Boys tennis
Egg Harbor Township 5,
Buena Regional 0
Singles: Donovan Sullivan d. Mihir Patel 6-2, 6-1; EHT d. Param Patel 6-0, 6-1; Luis Geda d. Clark Bergen 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Benjamin Zhang-Eric Chen won by forfeit; James White-Brian Zheng won by forfeit.
Records: EHT 1-0, Buena 0-1.
Highland Regional 4,
Wildwood 1
Singles: Travis Cina, Highland, d. Kevin Cruz Valle 6-3, 3-6, 10-3; Thomas Bowen, Highland, d. Erubey Sanchez 6-1, 6-1; Derek Hagan, Highland, d. Justin Lopez 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Jeffrey Greiner-Todd Mahler, Highland, d. Alexsandro Bautista-Jayden Rivera 6-2, 6-4; Julio Rivera-Sebastian Rivera, Wildwood, d. Michael Lacroix-Drew Mahler 6-4, 6-2.
Records: Highland 1-1, Wildwood 0-1.
Millville 5,
Schalick 0
Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Ben Konyak 6-0, 6-1; Andrew Crain d. Noah Vicari 6-0, 6-1; Nicolas Meehan d. Chris Jambor 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matt Sooy d. Jayson Cagle-Chris Soyring 6-1, 6-0; Sebastien Blough-Ethan Hyson d. Jonathan Jess and Joey Viso 6-0, 6-1.
Records: Millville 1-0; Schalick 0-1
Mainland Reg. 5,
Ocean City 0
Singles: Daniel Wise d. Charles DiCicco 6-4, 6-3; Michael Walton d. Kraig Redmond 7-5, 6-3; Alex Wise d. Jackson Barnes 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia d. Chris Ganter-Sawyer Lomax 6-0, 6-0; Evan Himmelstein-Joe Dib d. Evan Cho and Evan Leeds 6-0, 7-6.
Records: Mainland 1-0; Ocean Ocean City 0-1.
