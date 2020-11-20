Shehadi's goal sends Oakcrest to South East A final

Oakcrest High School’s Jayda Shehadi headed in a corner kick by Gabbie Dittus for the winning goal in overtime as the host Falcons girls soccer team beat Holy Spirit 1-0 in an NJSIAA South East A semifinal game.
The second-seeded Falcons improved to 9-1-2.
Gabrielle Gibson recorded the shutout with eight saves. Morgan Keil made nine saves for third-seeded Holy Spirit (6-6).
Oakcrest will host fourth-seeded Cedar Creek at 10 a.m. Sunday in the South East A championship game.
(4) Cedar Creek 2,
(1) Middle Township 2
Cedar Creek beat host Middle 4-2 in penalty kicks following a 2-2 tie after 100 minutes of field play of the other South East A semifinal. Corinne Morgan and Abigail McGinley scored in regulation for the fourth-seeded Pirates (6-3-2), and Tia Bryan had an assist. Olivia Vanelli had eight saves.
For top-seeded Middle (9-2-2), Olivia Sgrignioli and Morgan Adams scored. Brynn Bock made 11 saves.
South East B semifinals
(4) Absegami 1,
No. 6 (1) Millville 1
Absegami topped host Millville 4-2 in penalty kicks after the teams tied 1-1 through 100 minutes.
Jacqueline Fortis scored for the fourth-seeded Braves (8-3-2), and Mary Greco scored for top-seeded Millville (9-1-1), the Elite 11’s sixth-ranked team. Absegami will face Ocean City in the final at noon Sunday.
(2) Ocean City 3,
(3) Mainland Reg. 1
Faith Slimmer scored three second-half goals to lead the host Red Raiders. Ocean City (10-0-1), the 2019 state Group III champion, is ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11.
Third-seeded Mainland, which scored in the second half, dropped to 10-2.
South West E semifinal
(3) Camden Catholic 2,
(2) Our Lady of Mercy 0
Taylor Gardner had a goal and an assist for visiting Camden Catholic (8-6-1), and Lindsay Bednarek scored. Catie Paolini made three saves for the shutout. Elizabeth Giamboy had 10 saves for OLMA (8-5).
The Irish will play the winner between top-seeded Holy Cross Prep and No. 5 Paul VI for the South West E title Sunday.
Central East C semifinal
(5) Toms River South 2,
(1) Lacey Township 1
Fifth-seeded Toms River South got first-half goals from Rylee Spakowski and Julia Towell, and Holly Applegate recorded the win with 11 saves. Top-seeded Lacey’s Juliana Rettino scored in the first half. Nicole Coraggio made seven stops for the Lions (12-3-1).
T.R. South (5-8-2) will host seventh-seeded Toms River East on Sunday in a Central East C final. T.R. East (3-9-3) defeated third-seeded Ocean Township 3-2 Friday in the other semifinal.
Boys soccer
Wildwood 7,
Salem 1
Owen Oakley led the host Warriors (10-5) with four goals, and Alexsandro Bautista, Erubey Sanchez and Jason Gonzalez each scored once. Sanchez had two assists, and Justin Lopez, Oakley and Jaxon Grauel each had one. Wildwood keepers Seamus Fynes and Alessandro Sanzone each had four saves.
For Salem (2-10), Irving Talavera scored, and Justin Hill made 18 saves.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.