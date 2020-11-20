Shehadi's goal sends Oakcrest to South East A final

Jacqueline Fortis scored for the fourth-seeded Braves (8-3-2), and Mary Greco scored for top-seeded Millville (9-1-1), the Elite 11’s sixth-ranked team. Absegami will face Ocean City in the final at noon Sunday.

(2) Ocean City 3,

(3) Mainland Reg. 1

Faith Slimmer scored three second-half goals to lead the host Red Raiders. Ocean City (10-0-1), the 2019 state Group III champion, is ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11.

Third-seeded Mainland, which scored in the second half, dropped to 10-2.

South West E semifinal

(3) Camden Catholic 2,

(2) Our Lady of Mercy 0

Taylor Gardner had a goal and an assist for visiting Camden Catholic (8-6-1), and Lindsay Bednarek scored. Catie Paolini made three saves for the shutout. Elizabeth Giamboy had 10 saves for OLMA (8-5).

The Irish will play the winner between top-seeded Holy Cross Prep and No. 5 Paul VI for the South West E title Sunday.

Central East C semifinal

(5) Toms River South 2,

(1) Lacey Township 1