 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shehadi's goal sends Oakcrest to South East A final
0 comments

Shehadi's goal sends Oakcrest to South East A final

{{featured_button_text}}
hslivesoccer.jpg

Oakcrest High School’s Jayda Shehadi headed in a corner kick by Gabbie Dittus for the winning goal in overtime as the host Falcons girls soccer team beat Holy Spirit 1-0 in an NJSIAA South East A semifinal game.

The second-seeded Falcons improved to 9-1-2.

Gabrielle Gibson recorded the shutout with eight saves. Morgan Keil made nine saves for third-seeded Holy Spirit (6-6).

Oakcrest will host fourth-seeded Cedar Creek at 10 a.m. Sunday in the South East A championship game.

(4) Cedar Creek 2,

(1) Middle Township 2

Cedar Creek beat host Middle 4-2 in penalty kicks following a 2-2 tie after 100 minutes of field play of the other South East A semifinal. Corinne Morgan and Abigail McGinley scored in regulation for the fourth-seeded Pirates (6-3-2), and Tia Bryan had an assist. Olivia Vanelli had eight saves.

For top-seeded Middle (9-2-2), Olivia Sgrignioli and Morgan Adams scored. Brynn Bock made 11 saves.

South East B semifinals

(4) Absegami 1,

No. 6 (1) Millville 1

Absegami topped host Millville 4-2 in penalty kicks after the teams tied 1-1 through 100 minutes.

Jacqueline Fortis scored for the fourth-seeded Braves (8-3-2), and Mary Greco scored for top-seeded Millville (9-1-1), the Elite 11’s sixth-ranked team. Absegami will face Ocean City in the final at noon Sunday.

(2) Ocean City 3,

(3) Mainland Reg. 1

Faith Slimmer scored three second-half goals to lead the host Red Raiders. Ocean City (10-0-1), the 2019 state Group III champion, is ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11.

Third-seeded Mainland, which scored in the second half, dropped to 10-2.

South West E semifinal

(3) Camden Catholic 2,

(2) Our Lady of Mercy 0

Taylor Gardner had a goal and an assist for visiting Camden Catholic (8-6-1), and Lindsay Bednarek scored. Catie Paolini made three saves for the shutout. Elizabeth Giamboy had 10 saves for OLMA (8-5).

The Irish will play the winner between top-seeded Holy Cross Prep and No. 5 Paul VI for the South West E title Sunday.

Central East C semifinal

(5) Toms River South 2,

(1) Lacey Township 1

Fifth-seeded Toms River South got first-half goals from Rylee Spakowski and Julia Towell, and Holly Applegate recorded the win with 11 saves. Top-seeded Lacey’s Juliana Rettino scored in the first half. Nicole Coraggio made seven stops for the Lions (12-3-1).

T.R. South (5-8-2) will host seventh-seeded Toms River East on Sunday in a Central East C final. T.R. East (3-9-3) defeated third-seeded Ocean Township 3-2 Friday in the other semifinal.

Boys soccer

Wildwood 7,

Salem 1

Owen Oakley led the host Warriors (10-5) with four goals, and Alexsandro Bautista, Erubey Sanchez and Jason Gonzalez each scored once. Sanchez had two assists, and Justin Lopez, Oakley and Jaxon Grauel each had one. Wildwood keepers Seamus Fynes and Alessandro Sanzone each had four saves.

For Salem (2-10), Irving Talavera scored, and Justin Hill made 18 saves.

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News