Shane Solari's bases-loaded single leads top-ranked Spirit past Oakcrest

The Fighting Clan (1-1) outlasted the Chiefs (0-1) in a slugfest. Buena tied the game at 11-11 with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Each of the teams then scored a run in the eighth and two runs in the ninth, before Vineland scored six in the 10th to put the game away.

Madison Cantoni was 5 for 7 with four doubles, a triple, two runs scored and five RBIs to lead the Fighting Clan. Christina Rodriguez was 2 for 6 with three RBIs, two runs scored, a double and a triple. Cecily Laboy was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, a run scored and a double. Nilah Rivera was 2 for 6 with three RBIs, a run scored and a double. Leilani Colaneri started the game and struck out five in 4.1 innings.

For Buena, Kendal Bryant went 4 for 6 with three RBIs, four runs scored and a home run. Jessica Perella was 3 for 6 with an RBI and three runs scored. Madison Hand was 3 for 5 with a double and run scored. Jaelyn Perry was 3 for 5 with a run scored and a triple.

Southern Regional 9,

Central Regional 1