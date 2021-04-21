Shane Solari's bases-loaded single leads top-ranked Spirit past Oakcrest

Shane Solari drove in the go-ahead runs with a bases-loaded single in the fifth inning to lead the Holy Spirit High School baseball team to a 10-6 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Wednesday.
Holy Spirit (2-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
Solari is committed to Villanova University.
CJ Egrie went 2 for 4 for the Spartans. Jayden Shertel scored three runs. Steven Petrosh had two RBIs. Anthony Solari, a senior, earned his first career win in relief.
Oakcrest fell to 0-1.
From Tuesday
Absegami 15,
Atlantic City 7
The Braves (1-0) scored four runs in the first and opened up the game with seven runs in the seventh inning in the season debut for both teams. Andrew Baldino started the game for the Braves and threw five innings, striking out six. Michael DeBlasio finished the game with five strikeouts in two innings pitched. Baldino was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Michael DeBlasio was 1 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. Anthony Kronk was 2 for 4 with a double and a triple.
Jamar Avril led the Vikings (0-1) going 3 for 4 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a double. Jared Avril went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Ryan Master singled and scored. Drew Storr was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Master also threw three innings, striking out eight Braves.
Ocean City 12,
Lenape 9
Gannon Brady went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Red Raiders (1-0). Brady also started the game, throwing two innings and striking out four. Joe Repetti singled, scored three runs and stole two bases.
For Lenape (1-1), Ben Hamilton was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Ron Knaust was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a double.
Egg Harbor Twp. 2,
Vineland 1
Dave Appolonia and Jacob Dembin each had RBIs for the Eagles (2-0). Christian Rando and Frank Wright each scored. Wright pitched a complete game, striking out eight and walking one. Vineland (0-1) scored in the sixth inning.
Barnegat 10,
Jackson Liberty 0
Coach Dan McCoy got career win No. 100 for Barnegat. Nick Danbrowney struck out 12 and allowed three hits in six shutout innings for the win. Danbrowney also hit a home run and went 2 for 3. Bryan Snowden was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Softball
From Tuesday
Vineland 20,
Buena Regional 14 (10 innings)
The Fighting Clan (1-1) outlasted the Chiefs (0-1) in a slugfest. Buena tied the game at 11-11 with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Each of the teams then scored a run in the eighth and two runs in the ninth, before Vineland scored six in the 10th to put the game away.
Madison Cantoni was 5 for 7 with four doubles, a triple, two runs scored and five RBIs to lead the Fighting Clan. Christina Rodriguez was 2 for 6 with three RBIs, two runs scored, a double and a triple. Cecily Laboy was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, a run scored and a double. Nilah Rivera was 2 for 6 with three RBIs, a run scored and a double. Leilani Colaneri started the game and struck out five in 4.1 innings.
For Buena, Kendal Bryant went 4 for 6 with three RBIs, four runs scored and a home run. Jessica Perella was 3 for 6 with an RBI and three runs scored. Madison Hand was 3 for 5 with a double and run scored. Jaelyn Perry was 3 for 5 with a run scored and a triple.
Southern Regional 9,
Central Regional 1
Leah Morrin led the Rams (1-0) going 2 for 4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two run scored. Ella DiPietro went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, a double and two runs scored. Sarah Lally went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a double. Elizabeth Gosse got the complete-game win, striking out eight.
For Central (1-1), Cassidy Krill singled and drove in a run. Payton Keonig singled, scored and stole a base.
ACIT 11,
Absegami 1 (5 innings)
The Hawks (1-1) jumped out to a 7-0 led in the first inning. Isabella Quarton was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, a run scored and a double. Sophia Philippou was 2 for 3 with an RBI, a double and two runs scored. Maura Furst got the win allowing five hits and striking out five. Information about Absegami (1-1) was not available.
St. Joseph 12,
Schalick 1
Katie Dainton went 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs. Xelynn Conde was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Brianna Bailey was 2 for 3 with three runs and a RBI. Makayla Veneziale gave up one hit and struck out 10. She walked just two.
Deptford 13,
Cumberland Regional 1
Deptford’s Jania Long was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a home run. Gabby Sandone was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Long also got the win, throwing five innings of five-hit ball with three strikeouts.
Deptford improved to 2-0, while Cumberland fell to 0-2.
Cedar Creek 10,
Atlantic City 6
Liz Martin went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the winning Pirates. Abby Gunnels was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Chasedt Johnson hit a home run for Cedar Creek, which improved to 2-0.
Wrestling
Holy Spirit 43,
Mainland Reg. 27
106—Charles Provido M by forfeit
113— Jackeline Oviedo M p. Alex Graffius , 3:28
120— Nikko Carfagno M by forfeit
126—Gavin Paolone HS md. Michael Gerace, 13-3
132—Jackson Waters MR p. Andrew Migone, 3:13
138—Sal Palmeri HS p. Matthew Dikes, 1:25
145—Antonio Patsaros HS d. Ian MacMurray, 12-6
152—Logan Haggerty HS by forfeit
160—Kolin Driscoll HS p. Jake Pokrass, 1:52
170— Johnny Flammer HS p. Robert Sheeler, 2:47
182—Lorenzo D‘Angelo HS by forfeit
195—Double forfeit
220—Samuel Epstein d. Robert McDevitt, 7-2 285—Philip Docteur HS p. Nick Timek, 2:38
Records—Holy Spirit 5-2; 5-4
Golf
From Tuesday
Pinelands Regional 202,
Southern Regional 205
At Atlantis Golf Course (par 36)
S—Joe Fabian 45, Alex Henbest 53, Aiden Paulhus 53, Landon Beirne 54.
P—Brandon Tyhanic 49, Grace Klements 49, Thomas Reilly 50, DJ Pomponio 54.
Records—P 3-1; S 1-3.
Egg Harbor Twp. 197,
Lower Cape May 202
At Cape May National (par 35)
EHT—Charlie Jones 46, Katie Cabinian 48, Ashley Conant 49, Johnny Neveling 54.
LCM— Zach Bada 46, Kevin Coulter 48, Andrew Barber 51, Carl Hober 57.
Birdies—None.
Records—EHT 2-2; LCM 1-2.
Mainland Regional 159,
Middle Township 202
At Linwood Country Club (par 34)
MT—Jake Riggs 46, Nicky Salfi 48, Haley Cohn 54, Julia Radzieta 54.
MR—Evan Goldberg 37, Riley Mostecki 39, Luca Bongiovanni 41, Madeline Kent 42.
Birdies—Riggs MT. Mostecki (2) MR.
Records—MT 1-2; MR 4-0.
Clayton 167,
Wildwood 205
(Par 27)
C— Andrew Scuilli 33, Michael Rygalski 35, William Montanus 47, Liam Boulton 52.
W— Gavin Richards 48, Matt Sottnick 50, Jessica Johnson 52, Seamus Fynes 55.
Records—C 2-3; W 0-1
Girls golf
Toms River East 231,
Barnegat 232
B—Yaseem Muhammad 54, Kira Pokluda 57, Olivia Maschi 60, Maura Glines 61.
