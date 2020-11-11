Sgrignioli scores twice in Panthers' shutout win

From Tuesday

No. 2 St. Augustine 3,

Bridgeton 0

Matt Liss scored twice for St. Augustine (11-1-1), ranked second in The Press Elite 11. Aidan Davis scored once. Mike Balestriere and and Ethan Torpey provided an assist apiece.

Bridgeton fell to 8-2.

Ocean City 7,

Cape May Tech 0

Sean MacNaughton and Sergio Miller each scored twice for Ocean City (8-1). Reed Lindsay provided three assists. Nick Chiccarine, Armando Martinez and Kyle Harper also scored.

Colin Gray made six saves for Cape May Tech (0-8-1).

Wildwood 3,

Pennsville 1

Owen Oakley, Erubey Sanchez and Ethan Burke each scored for Wldwood (9-4). Josh Vallase and Jonathan Juarez provided an assist apiece. Seamus Fynes made six saves.

Nate Jones scored for Pennsville (2-7). Kyle Cahill made 14 saves.

Lacey Twp. 1,

Jackson Liberty 0