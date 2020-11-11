Sgrignioli scores twice in Panthers' shutout win

The Middle Township High School girls soccer team on Wednesday beat Lower Cape May Regional 4-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League South matchup in Lower Township.
Middle improved to 8-2-1 with the win.
Olivia Sgrignioli scored twice for the Panthers. Eva Dimitrov and Skyla Bowyer each scored once. Hannah Price, Anna Bond, Abby Ridgeway and Shelby Repici provided an assist apiece. Brynn Bock made two saves.
Lower Cape May fell to 1-6.
From Tuesday
Delsea Reg. 6,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Kourtney Ginyard and Peyton Gilmore each scored twice for Delsea (9-4-1). Emily McCoy added a goal and two assists.
Kaylee Bowman had a goal and an assist. Arianna Myers made three saves.
Madison Alcom made 23 saves for Cumberland (1-12).
Middle Twp. 4,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Skyla Bowyer, Brooke Nabb, Isabella Aftanis and Elaina Nelson each scored once for Middle Township (7-2-1). Brynn Bock made three saves.
Leona Macina made 12 saves for Wildwood Catholic (4-5).
Boys soccer
From Tuesday
No. 2 St. Augustine 3,
Bridgeton 0
Matt Liss scored twice for St. Augustine (11-1-1), ranked second in The Press Elite 11. Aidan Davis scored once. Mike Balestriere and and Ethan Torpey provided an assist apiece.
Bridgeton fell to 8-2.
Ocean City 7,
Cape May Tech 0
Sean MacNaughton and Sergio Miller each scored twice for Ocean City (8-1). Reed Lindsay provided three assists. Nick Chiccarine, Armando Martinez and Kyle Harper also scored.
Colin Gray made six saves for Cape May Tech (0-8-1).
Wildwood 3,
Pennsville 1
Owen Oakley, Erubey Sanchez and Ethan Burke each scored for Wldwood (9-4). Josh Vallase and Jonathan Juarez provided an assist apiece. Seamus Fynes made six saves.
Nate Jones scored for Pennsville (2-7). Kyle Cahill made 14 saves.
Lacey Twp. 1,
Jackson Liberty 0
Dom Iorio scored for Lacey with an assist from Noah Hamouda. Anthony Leporino made five saves, and Ryan Fitzgerald made one. The Lions improved to 11-2-1.
Ayendi Batista made 15 saves for Jackson Liberty (5-4).
Pleasantville 10,
Holy Spirit 0
Anthony Perdomo had three goals and two assists for Pleasantville (5-4). Elmer Barahona added two goals and an assist.
Other scorers were Ricardo Exantus, Matt Monroy, Jair Morales, Roberto Fernandez and Samson St. Villas. Franklin Moreno made five saves.
Holy Spirit fell to 0-7-1.
Field hockey
From Tuesday
Cumberland Reg. 4,
Timber Creek 0
Camerynn Estlow scored twice for Cumberland (1-10-1). Regan McQuilkin added a goal and an assist.
Cadence Conti scored once, and Madeline Ott made six saves.
Timber Creek fell to 0-13.
