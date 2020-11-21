Senior Mike Whiteman makes last game with St. Augustine Prep victorious and memorable

“He would be the best player on any other team in the local area,” Heaton said of Whiteman. “I spoke (to Whiteman on Friday) and told him that we still love him as a player. We still think he’s every bit as good. But (Davis) is on fire. To (Whiteman’s) credit, he has never complained about playing time. He’s made the most of every opportunity. He’s as good a teammate as I’ve ever coached.”

Whiteman’s goal came in the 24th minute. After a throw-in near the Paul VI net, Hermits midfielder Mike Balestriere shielded the ball from defenders on the far sideline and passed to Sharkey, who blasted a shot with his right foot from 10 yards out. Paul VI goalie Jonathan Leary made the save but Whiteman left-footed the rebound into the right corner of the net to give the Hermits a 1-0 lead.

“It’s just hard work,” Whiteman said. “You’re always pushing after the ball.”

St. Augustine got another big goal a minute into the second half. Hermits defender Shane Clancy headed a Matt Liss throw-in toward the Paul VI net from 8 yards out. Sharkey, who was in front of the net, flicked it in with his right foot.