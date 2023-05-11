With the high school baseball season in full swing, we thought it would be fun to see who our readers think is the best player in the area since 2000. Over the next couple of weeks, our readers will be able to determine who the best player has been over the last two decades.

The semifinals will run from May 11 to 18, while the final round will run from May 21 to 26.

SEMIFINALS

Mike Trout, 2009, Millville: Trout hit a New Jersey record 18 home runs and led the Thunderbolts to a school record 22 wins as a senior. Trout finished his career with 31 home runs, a .461 batting average, 121 RBIs, 142 hits and 70 stolen bases. Not quite sure what happened to him after high school. Wonder if he ever panned out?

Buddy Kennedy, 2017, Millville: Kennedy batted .479 as a senior with a .944 slugging percentage. The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Kennedy in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Matt Szczur, 2007, Lower Cape May: Szczur is one of the most talented athletes to ever play at a Cape-Atlantic League school. Szczur batted .681 as a Lower senior and finished with 140 career hits. He excelled at football and baseball at Villanova.

Chase Petty, 2021, Mainland: Petty was the 2021 Press Player of the Year. The Minnesota Twins selected him with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2021 draft. The Twins later traded Petty to the Cincinnati Reds. As a Mainland senior, Petty was 6-1 on the mound with a 1.15 ERA. He struck out 99 and allowed 17 hits in 48 2/3 innings. Petty also batted .368 with four home runs, 32 RBIs and 28 runs scored.