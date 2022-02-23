Semaj Bethea hits buzzer-beater to lift St. Augustine to CAL final

MILLVILLE — With four seconds left and the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team down a point, the Hermits called time out and devised a play that called for Semaj Bethea to pass the ball to an open shooter in the corner.

There was no way, however, the sophomore point guard was ever passing the ball.

Bethea sank a running one-hander from just over halfcourt to propel the second-seeded Hermits to a 42-40 win over sixth-seeded Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League tournament semifinal Wednesday night.

“When it left my hands, I felt it was going in,” Bethea said. “It was crazy.”

The Hermits inbounded the ball from underneath their own basket after Spirit made 1 of 2 foul shots. Bethea curled past the inbounder, caught the pass and took four hard dribbles up the right sideline. The shooter in the corner wasn’t open, so Bethea — who didn’t even appear to look at the corner — launched it. It went through the basket as the buzzer sounded.

“I saw how much time was on the clock,” Bethea said, “so I let it go.”

Bethea was asked if he was ever going to pass on the play.

He smiled, shook his head and said “No.”

The Hermits mobbed Bethea in celebration.

“Everybody was running and jumping at me,” Bethea said. “I was at the bottom of the pile. I was hurting.”

Meanwhile, the Spartans left the court thinking of what might have been. Spirit finished 6 for 16 from the foul line. The Hermits were 10 for 15.

“The difference in the game,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said, “was we made foul shots, and they didn’t. It’s as simple as that.”

The CAL semifinals are always one of the most anticipated nights of the high school sports season. The game played in Millville’s new gym was physical with both teams struggling for points. The two teams combined to shoot 4 for 28 from the floor in the first quarter. It didn’t get much better from there.

The Hermits played zone and Spirit shot 4 for 21 from 3-point range. St. Augustine shot 14 for 50 against Spirit’s man-to-man defense.

The baskets that were scored almost seemed to happen by accident. Balls deflected into the hands of someone who just happened to be open near the hoop.

“I’m going to give (Spirit) credit for why we were bad (offensively),” Rodio said. “They were very physical. They took us out of things.”

Sophomore forward Elijah Brown scored 18 and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hermits. Bethea finished with 11. Junior center Ife Okebiorun blocked six shots.

For Spirit, Ky Gilliam score nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Junior guard Jamil Wilkins (12 points) scored on several acrobatic drives to the basket.

Before Bethea’s buzzer-beater, Spirit had the grabbed the lead late in the fourth quarter. The Spartans trailed by six with 3 minutes, 35 seconds left. Junior guard Jahmir Smith (11 points) then made a fast-break layup to begin a 9-0 run to give Spirit a 39-36 lead with 1:17 left.

Brown made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 39 with 15.6 seconds left. Smith made 1 of 2 free throws to give SpirIt a one-point lead with 4.9 remaining.

Bethea’s shot came next. The buzzer-beater puts the Hermits in the tournament final for the sixth time in the event’s 10-year history. St. Augustine hasn’t won the tournament since 2017.

“I give the kids credit for hanging in there,” Rodio said. “We’re all sophomores, a freshman coming in there and a few juniors. They’ve gotten better and better all year, and we’ve put ourselves in position to win a championship Saturday.”

