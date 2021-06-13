Seeger makes Final A at Youth Nationals

Holy Spirit High School senior rower Phil Seeger finished sixth in Final A on Sunday in the Men’s Youth Single division at the USRowing Youth National Championships in Sarasota, Florida.
His time in the 2,000-meter race, the championship final, was 7 minutes, 35.637 seconds. Isaiah Harrison, unaffiliated, was the winner in 7:08.917.
Seeger finished second in Semifinal B in 7 minutes, 23.226 seconds at the regatta on Friday to make Final A. All the races were 2,000 meters at Nathan Benderson Park.
Seeger qualified for the semifinals with a sixth-place finish in the 36-boat Men's Youth Single time trial Thursday. His time was 7:10.504.
The Spartans rower won the boys varsity single division at the Scholastic Rowing Association of American Regatta in Philadelphia on May 29. He was second in the division at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta on May 15 in Philadelphia.
