Second-ranked St. Joe boys start fast, beat No. 7 Holy Spirit: Roundup

Marcus Pierce scored 28 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter to lead the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team to a 64-54 Cape-Atlantic League win over host Holy Spirit in Monday.

The Wildcats (12-1) are ranked second in The Press Elite 11.

Dom Thomas added 13 points for St. Joseph, which led 21-4 after the first quarter. For the Spartans (8-4), No. 7 in the Elite 11, Jahmir Smith and Jamil Wilkins each scored 17 points.

St. Joseph: 21 15 8 20 — 64

Holy Spirit: 4 17 11 23 — 54

No. 5 Wildwood 87, Highland Reg. 66

Omarion McNeal topped the host Warriors (12-1) with 30 points and 13 rebounds in the first round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament.

Wildwood is ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11. Seamus Fynes and Diante Miles scored 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Jaden O’Neil led Highland with 26 points and Noah Gorham added 20.

Highland: 14 8 25 9 — 66