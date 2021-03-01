Second-ranked St. Joe boys start fast, beat No. 7 Holy Spirit: Roundup

Marcus Pierce scored 28 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter to lead the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team to a 64-54 Cape-Atlantic League win over host Holy Spirit in Monday.
The Wildcats (12-1) are ranked second in The Press Elite 11.
Dom Thomas added 13 points for St. Joseph, which led 21-4 after the first quarter. For the Spartans (8-4), No. 7 in the Elite 11, Jahmir Smith and Jamil Wilkins each scored 17 points.
St. Joseph: 21 15 8 20 — 64
Holy Spirit: 4 17 11 23 — 54
No. 5 Wildwood 87, Highland Reg. 66
Omarion McNeal topped the host Warriors (12-1) with 30 points and 13 rebounds in the first round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament.
Wildwood is ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11. Seamus Fynes and Diante Miles scored 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Jaden O’Neil led Highland with 26 points and Noah Gorham added 20.
Highland: 14 8 25 9 — 66
Wild.: 22 21 20 24 — 87
Girls basketball
Egg Harbor TWP. 35, Oakcrest 29
Lauren Baxter scored 11 points for EHT (7-5) and Amelia Zinckgraf added six. For Oakcrest, Nay Nay Clark scored 11 points and Mumu Scott had seven.
EHT: 9 9 5 12 — 35
Oakcrest: 5 0 7 17 — 29
No. 6 Absegami 48, ACIT 32
Jackie Fortis scored 17 points for Absegami (8-1), which is No. 6 in the Elite 11.
Haleigh Schafer added 15 points, and Gelasia Nurse had five.
For ACIT, Cea’anai Jackson scored 12 points and Veronica Rodriguez had seven.
Absegami: 9 12 12 15 — 48
ACIT: 6 10 9 7 — 32
Boys swimming
No. 2 Egg Harbor Twp. 118, No. 3 Ocean City 52
At Egg Harbor Township, meters
200 Medley Relay—EHT (Brandon Bell, AJ Mallari, Kevin Lin, Michael Wojciechowicz) 1:52.50
200 Freestyle—Steve Gooden OC 2:00.93
200 IM—Dolan Grisbaum OC 2:13.12
50 Freestyle—Lin EHT 25.64
100 Butterfly—Gooden OC 1:00.67
100 Freestyle—Ethan Do EHT 56.62
400 Freestyle—Grisbaum OC 4:15.51
200 Freestyle Relay—EHT (Leo Smilevski, Mallari, Wojciechowicz, Lin) 1:44.04
100 Backstroke—Bell EHT 1:00.97
100 Breaststroke—Mallari EHT 1:10.39
400 Freestyle Relay—EHT (Do, Charles Scheiner, Dylan DeWitt, Andrew Dang) 3:56.27
Records—OC 3-1; EHT 3-1
No. 5 Southern Reg. 128, Toms River East. 39
At Toms River YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay—S (Matt Adams, Beck Jaffe, Jack Matthews, Bryan Kahl) 1:56.98
200 Freestyle—Adams S 2:00.95
200 IM—Kristian Werner S 2:08.01
50 Freestyle—N/A
100 Butterfly—Sean White S 58.32
100 Freestyle—Cole Nemes S 53.32
500 Freestyle—Adams S 5:33.78
200 Freestyle Relay—S (Werner, Nick Napolitano, Nemes, White) 1:41.76
100 Backstroke—Kahl S 1:06.06
100 Breaststroke—Caleb Westpy S 1:14.06
400 Freestyle Relay—S (Werner, Sean Kahl, Jack Matthews, Jaffe) 3:51.44
Records—S 3-0; TRE 1-1.
