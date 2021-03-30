Sean Cowan helps lead Absegami wrestlers to 67-12 win over Buena Regional

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Sean Cowan wrestled at 113 pounds in 2020, dominating the mat as a freshman and advancing to the individual state tournament in Atlantic City.
His performance did not change this season.
But his weight class did.
Cowan earned a technical fall at 138 to lead the Absegami High School wrestling team to a 67-12 win over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision meet Tuesday.
The 15-year-old trained hard this past year, especially when the state had its stay-at-home order because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He dedicated himself to lifting weights, putting on muscle and eating more to gain extra weight.
“I think I do great at (138),” Cowan said. “I really like the weight jump. I wrestle like a heavyweight, so it’s fine for me.”
Absegami coach Shawn Scannell called Cowan “a tireless worker.” The 11th-year coach said Cowan wrestles year-round and does everything right to improve his craft.
On Tuesday, Cowan defeated Buena junior Aiden Sandfort 21-4 in 4 minutes, 52 seconds. His tech fall gave the Braves a 32-0 lead.
“The product you’re seeing at 138 pounds isn’t just because he grew a little bit or anything,” Scannell said. “He works his tail off. He grew into that frame, and he is as strong as any 138 pounder out there. He earned that physique and is ready to go.”
The 113 class typically has more underclassmen and some juniors, Cowan said. At 138, he faces mainly juniors and seniors.
But that hasn’t fazed Cowan.
“I think I’m wrestling well,” the Galloway Township resident said. “Still stronger than my opponents. I mean, that’s what I have to do. Just keep wrestling strong and keep wrestling the same."
Cowan is 6-0 this season.
“It felt great,” Cowan said of Tuesday’s bout. “I just had to keep it moving. Keep putting up the points. It was either a pin or tech fall, whatever came first.”
Absegami features four other state qualifiers from 2020: Ray Weed (170), George Rhodes (182), Mikal Taylor (220) and Jack Devlin (120).
Weed won by tech fall at 170. Rhodes earned a pin in 1:54 at 182, giving Absegami a 49-12 lead. Buena forfeited the final three bouts.
“The guys wrestled tough,” Scannell said. “Buena is always a tough team. Good program. They bring a nice squad. But our guys have been training their butts off, and they have their eyes on the prize. They came out tonight and brought it. We are focused on each and every day getting better.
“We are grinding. We don’t have a ton of numbers, but the guys we do have, they are all in. I can’t ask any more.”
Buena first-year coach Brett Aretz said the team is practicing outside this week as the school is shut down to in-person learning until April 12 because of a high number of COVID-19 cases linked to the high school.
The team is just glad to still be wrestling, he said.
The Chiefs only won one contested bout — Cael Aretz pinned Kevin Guerrero in 56 seconds at 162. Aretz, the coach’s son, was a district runner-up and region semifinalist in 2020. It was his first match this season.
Buena’s other 2020 region qualifier, Tony Thompson (220), did not wrestle Tuesday. But Brett Aretz said Thompson will compete in their next meet.
“We are very young and inexperienced,” the elder Aretz said. “But I’m happy that we battled. I thought that we didn’t give up or just roll over. We are not battled-tested. They have a lot of mat sense that we don’t have.”
Match began at 106
106—Owen Doyle A p. Dylan Fowler, 0:58;
113—Chris Eaton A p. Nicholas Panaro, 0:37;
120—Aiden Zeck A by forfeit;
126—John Devlin A d. Nate Johnson, 6-1;
132—Julian Rivera A p. Logan Freeman, 1:51;
138—Sean Cowan A tf. Aiden Sandfort, (21-4, 4:52);
145—Frank Gargione A p. Charlie Muzzarelli, 1:59;
152—Louie Drogo B by forfeit;
160—Cael Aretz B p. Kevin Guerrero, 0:56;
170—Ray Weed A tf. Nick Wilker, (17-2, 5:34);
182—George Rhodes A p. Anthony Delgado, 1:54;
195—Sahmir Brown A by forfeit;
220—Mikal Taylor A by forfeit;
285—Adrian Martinez-Ruiz A by forfeit.
Records—Absegami 4-2; Buena 0-2
