Sean Cowan helps lead Absegami wrestlers to 67-12 win over Buena Regional

The 113 class typically has more underclassmen and some juniors, Cowan said. At 138, he faces mainly juniors and seniors.

But that hasn’t fazed Cowan.

“I think I’m wrestling well,” the Galloway Township resident said. “Still stronger than my opponents. I mean, that’s what I have to do. Just keep wrestling strong and keep wrestling the same."

Cowan is 6-0 this season.

“It felt great,” Cowan said of Tuesday’s bout. “I just had to keep it moving. Keep putting up the points. It was either a pin or tech fall, whatever came first.”

Absegami features four other state qualifiers from 2020: Ray Weed (170), George Rhodes (182), Mikal Taylor (220) and Jack Devlin (120).

Weed won by tech fall at 170. Rhodes earned a pin in 1:54 at 182, giving Absegami a 49-12 lead. Buena forfeited the final three bouts.

“The guys wrestled tough,” Scannell said. “Buena is always a tough team. Good program. They bring a nice squad. But our guys have been training their butts off, and they have their eyes on the prize. They came out tonight and brought it. We are focused on each and every day getting better.