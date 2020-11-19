 Skip to main content
Pirates advance to finals with big win over Pemberton
Pirates advance to finals with big win over Pemberton

The 14th-seeded Cedar Creek High School boys soccer team on Thursday beat 15th-seeded Pemberton 6-0 in the NJSIAA South West C semifinals.

The Pirates, who improved to 6-4, will play in their first sectional title in program history when they play fourth-seeded West Deptford on Saturday.

For Cedar Creek, Rourke Watson and Lorenzo Fortunato each had two goals and an assist. Tyler Smith had a goal and an assist. Jason DiFilippo scored once, and Kavan Houck provided an assist. Austin Alcantara made two saves.

Pemberton fell to 1-11-1.

NJSIAA Semifinals

South West D

(4) Mainland Reg. 2,

(9) Hammonton 0

Christian Rodgers and Alex Wise each scored once for Mainland (12-3). Luca Bongiovanni and Cooper McKinney provided an assist apiece. Jeff Thomas made two saves.

Jake Fisher made two saves for Hammonton (6-5).

Note: Mainland will face (2) Moorestown in the final Saturday.

Field hockey

NJSIAA Semifinals

Central East B

(1) Rumson-Fair Haven 11,

(4) Pinelands Reg. 0

Helena Stoever had four goals and an assist for Rumson (13-3). Meadow Maguire added three goals and an assist. Tyler Argilagos had a goal and three assists. Other scorers were Brennan Bazant (1), Sarah MacGillis (1) and Maggie Usdan (1). Jaina Barth made six saves, and Amanda Gettings made four.

Mickinzie Horay made eight saves for Pinelands (9-4-1).

Pinelands; 0 0 0 0—0

Rumson; 6 2 3 0—11

