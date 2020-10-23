New Jersey high school football scores

Friday’s Scores
Absegami 41, Middle Township 6
Allentown 28, Lawrence 14
Bergen Catholic 21, DePaul Catholic 10
Bound Brook 28, Belvidere 22
Camden 36, West Deptford 28
Cedar Creek 42, Buena Regional 7
Cherokee 24, Shawnee 21
Cherry Hill West 49, Camden Catholic 6
Colonia 20, Linden 16
Colts Neck 42, Freehold Township 7
Delaware Valley Regional 41, Manville 7
East Brunswick 42, Perth Amboy 18
Egg Harbor 22, Bridgeton 6
Freehold 33, Howell 13
Glen Rock 28, Hawthorne 6
Hightstown 31, Ewing 25
Hoboken 24, Shabazz 6
Holy Spirit 42, Pleasantville 20
Irvington 49, North Bergen 7
Lower Cape May Regional 35, Oakcrest 28
Mahwah 34, Ridgefield Park 7
Maple Shade 36, Palmyra 0
Millburn 2, Nutley 0
Montgomery 37, Hunterdon Central 20
Mount Olive 35, Roxbury 0
Mountain Lakes 45, Madison 9
New Milford 37, Harrison 16
New Providence 34, Jonathan Dayton 28
Ocean City 36, Millville 16
Old Tappan 16, Ridgewood 6
Parsippany Hills 28, River Dell 21
Rahway 34, Hillside 10
Ramsey 44, Dumont 7
St. Augustine 49, Mainland Regional 7
St. John Vianney 24, Holmdel 7
St. Joseph-Hammonton 30, Vineland 7
Steinert 31, Hopewell Valley Central 18
Toms River South 15, Southern 12
Wayne Hills 35, Hackensack 8
Woodbridge 27, Cranford 14
Woodstown 56, Schalick 14
Postponements and cancellations
Manalapan vs. Wall, ppd.
Shore Regional vs. Point Pleasant Beach, ccd.
Thursday’s scores
Gloucester City 42, Pitman 0
Passaic Tech 49, Passaic 18
Tenafly 49, Dover 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
— Associated Press
spt_gami
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
spt_gami
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.