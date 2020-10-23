 Skip to main content
New Jersey high school football scores
agate

New Jersey high school football scores

spt_gami

Absegami High school played Middle township Friday night at Absegami High School. Galloway, NJ. October 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

 Kristian Gonyea

Friday’s Scores

Absegami 41, Middle Township 6

Allentown 28, Lawrence 14

Bergen Catholic 21, DePaul Catholic 10

Bound Brook 28, Belvidere 22

Camden 36, West Deptford 28

Cedar Creek 42, Buena Regional 7

Cherokee 24, Shawnee 21

Cherry Hill West 49, Camden Catholic 6

Colonia 20, Linden 16

Colts Neck 42, Freehold Township 7

Delaware Valley Regional 41, Manville 7

East Brunswick 42, Perth Amboy 18

Egg Harbor 22, Bridgeton 6

Freehold 33, Howell 13

Glen Rock 28, Hawthorne 6

Hightstown 31, Ewing 25

Hoboken 24, Shabazz 6

Holy Spirit 42, Pleasantville 20

Irvington 49, North Bergen 7

Lower Cape May Regional 35, Oakcrest 28

Mahwah 34, Ridgefield Park 7

Maple Shade 36, Palmyra 0

Millburn 2, Nutley 0

Montgomery 37, Hunterdon Central 20

Mount Olive 35, Roxbury 0

Mountain Lakes 45, Madison 9

New Milford 37, Harrison 16

New Providence 34, Jonathan Dayton 28

Ocean City 36, Millville 16

Old Tappan 16, Ridgewood 6

Parsippany Hills 28, River Dell 21

Rahway 34, Hillside 10

Ramsey 44, Dumont 7

St. Augustine 49, Mainland Regional 7

St. John Vianney 24, Holmdel 7

St. Joseph-Hammonton 30, Vineland 7

Steinert 31, Hopewell Valley Central 18

Toms River South 15, Southern 12

Wayne Hills 35, Hackensack 8

Woodbridge 27, Cranford 14

Woodstown 56, Schalick 14

Postponements and cancellations

Manalapan vs. Wall, ppd.

Shore Regional vs. Point Pleasant Beach, ccd.

Thursday’s scores

Gloucester City 42, Pitman 0

Passaic Tech 49, Passaic 18

Tenafly 49, Dover 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

— Associated Press

