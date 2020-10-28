High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Deptford
Hammonton at Oakcrest
Bridgeton at Buena
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Holy Spirit at Ocean City
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
BOYS SOCCER
4:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean County Park
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
4:15 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Wildwoods Convention Center
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4:15 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Schalick at Wildwoods Convention Center
