High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

102220_spt_fhlower

On Oct. 21 2020, in Lower Twp., Lower Cape May Regional High School field hockey faces off with Mainland Regional High School.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Deptford

Hammonton at Oakcrest

Bridgeton at Buena

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Holy Spirit at Ocean City

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

4 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

BOYS SOCCER

4:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean County Park

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

4:15 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Clayton at Wildwoods Convention Center

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4:15 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Schalick at Wildwoods Convention Center

