High school schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

GIRLS TENNIS
Southwest E (Non-Public B) finals
2 p.m.
(4) Bishop Eustace at (2) Our Lady of Mercy
FIELD HOCKEY
3:15 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
3:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Millville
Absegami at St. Joseph
Buena at Vineland
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Holy Spirit
BOYS SOCCER
12:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
3:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Buena
3:30 p.m.
Millville at Lower Cape May
ACIT at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
GIRLS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Egg Harbor Township vs Cedar Creek field hockey game
