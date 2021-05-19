 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Wednesday, May 19, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
051621_spt_ehtsb

On May 15 2021, at Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS softball hosts Mainland Regional.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS GOLF

8 a.m.

Tournament of Champions at Hawk Point Golf Club

3:15 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links

Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Running Deer Golf Club

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Olympic Conference Tournament at Medford Lakes Golf Course

Lacey Twp. vs. Central Reg. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Mainland

Vineland at Middle Twp.

Ocean City at Monroe Twp.

Brick Twp. at Southern

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Middle Twp. at Millville

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May Tech

BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Beach at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Millville at St. Augustine

Paul Vi at Hammonton

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Wildwood

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Ocean City

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Millville at Pleasantville

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Joseph

Brick Twp. at Southern

Mainland at ACIT

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

5 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May Tech

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Buena at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine

Cumberland at Pitman

Hammonton at Atlantic City

Southern at Brick Twp.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Hammonton vs. Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Deptford at Cumberland

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Absegami at Oakcrest

Cedar Creek vs. Hammonton at Pleasantville

Deptford at Cumberland

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News