High school schedule for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

BOYS GOLF
8 a.m.
Tournament of Champions at Hawk Point Golf Club
3:15 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links
Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Running Deer Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Olympic Conference Tournament at Medford Lakes Golf Course
Lacey Twp. vs. Central Reg. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Mainland
Vineland at Middle Twp.
Ocean City at Monroe Twp.
Brick Twp. at Southern
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Middle Twp. at Millville
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May Tech
BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Beach at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Millville at St. Augustine
Paul Vi at Hammonton
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Wildwood
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Ocean City
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Millville at Pleasantville
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Joseph
Brick Twp. at Southern
Mainland at ACIT
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
5 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May Tech
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Buena at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
Cumberland at Pitman
Hammonton at Atlantic City
Southern at Brick Twp.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Hammonton vs. Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Deptford at Cumberland
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Absegami at Oakcrest
Cedar Creek vs. Hammonton at Pleasantville
Deptford at Cumberland
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
