High school schedule for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Tri-County Conference Bracket B second round
(5) Gloucester Tech at (1) Wildwood
Regular season
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit
Millville at Vineland
Mainland at ACIT
5 p.m.
Cumberland at Clayton
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tri-County Conference Bracket A second round
7 p.m.
(3) Timber Creek at (1) Wildwood
Regular season
3:30 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Millville
5 p.m.
Pennsville at Cumberland
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Bridgeton
Mainland at Cape May Tech
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
6 p.m.
Absegami at Pleasantville
Holy Spirit at St. Augustine
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Lower Cape May at Brigantine Aquatic Center
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:30 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Atlantic City at Ocean City
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Memorial at Winding River Ice Rink
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.