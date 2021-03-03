 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Wednesday, March 3, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
022421_spt_wildwood

On Feb. 23 2021, at the Wildwood High School, the Warriors host Gloucester Catholic boys basketball.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Tri-County Conference Bracket B second round

(5) Gloucester Tech at (1) Wildwood

Regular season

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit

Millville at Vineland

Mainland at ACIT

5 p.m.

Cumberland at Clayton

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tri-County Conference Bracket A second round

7 p.m.

(3) Timber Creek at (1) Wildwood

Regular season

3:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Millville

5 p.m.

Pennsville at Cumberland

5:30 p.m.

ACIT at Bridgeton

Mainland at Cape May Tech

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

6 p.m.

Absegami at Pleasantville

Holy Spirit at St. Augustine

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Lower Cape May at Brigantine Aquatic Center

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:30 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Atlantic City at Ocean City

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Memorial at Winding River Ice Rink

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News