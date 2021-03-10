High school schedule for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Mainland
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center
7:45 p.m.
Millville Senior vs. Lower Cape May at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS IINDOOR TRACK
3 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit vs. Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.