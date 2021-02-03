High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Millville
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
4:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic City
5 p.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Lacey Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Atlantic City at Cape May Tech
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Hammonton
Mainland at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Middle Twp.
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
St. Joseph at St. Augustine
6:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Lanes
Hammonton vs. ACIT at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Bishop Eustace at Big Event
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Bishop Eustace at Playdrome Super Bowl
