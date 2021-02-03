 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

013121_spt_holyspiritbb

The Holy Spirit and St. Augustine Prep basketball teams compete last week in Absecon. The Spartans will host Cedar Creek at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Hermits will host St. Joseph Academy at 6.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Millville

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

4:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic City

5 p.m.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

Cumberland at Gloucester Tech

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Lacey Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

5:30 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

Atlantic City at Cape May Tech

Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at Hammonton

Mainland at Lower Cape May

Ocean City at Middle Twp.

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

St. Joseph at St. Augustine

6:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Lanes

Hammonton vs. ACIT at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Bishop Eustace at Big Event

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Bishop Eustace at Playdrome Super Bowl

