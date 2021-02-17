High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Cape May Tech
Deptford at Cumberland
5:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Middle Twp.
Cumberland at Kingsway
Toms River South at Southern
6 p.m.
Mainland at Lower Cape May
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Deptford
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional vs. Millville Senior at Holly City Family Center
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Buena
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes
Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Gloucester Tech at Westbrook Lanes
