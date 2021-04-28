 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, April 28, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

042621_spt_augbaseball

On April 25 2021, in Linwood at Mainland Regional High School, St.Augustine Prep baseball plays against Gloucester Catholic.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Millville at Mainland

Hammonton at Absegami

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland at Ocean City

Kingsway at Cumberland

Camden Academy at Wildwood

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy

Oakcrest at Vineland

Cumberland at Kingsway

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Middle Twp. at Vineland

Camden Charter at Wildwood

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Millville at Middle Twp.

Absegami at Ocean City

Toms River North at Southern

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

Middle Twp. at Millville

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

Delsea at Cumberland

Southern at Central Reg.

GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m.

Shore Conference Tournament at Charleston Springs

Regular season

2:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Oakcrest at Blue Herron Golf Course

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Paul VI at Running Deer Golf Club

Barnegat vs. Toms river North at Bey Lea Golf Course

BOYS GOLF

2:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Oakcrest at Blue Herron Golf Course

3:15 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Country Club

3:45 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Overbrook at Pinelands Golf Course

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Millville vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

Lower Cape May vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Greentree Golf Course

Wildwood vs. .Cape May Tech at Union League National

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. vs. Lakewood at Barnegat

Pinelands vs. Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

ACIT at Cedar Creek

Southern vs. Central at Jackson Memorial

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Jackson Liberty vs. Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

ACIT at Cedar Creek

Southern vs. Central at Jackson Memorial

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Washington Twp.

7 p.m.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

Tags

