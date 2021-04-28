High school schedule for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Millville at Mainland
Hammonton at Absegami
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Ocean City
Kingsway at Cumberland
Camden Academy at Wildwood
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy
Oakcrest at Vineland
Cumberland at Kingsway
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Vineland
Camden Charter at Wildwood
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Millville at Middle Twp.
Absegami at Ocean City
Toms River North at Southern
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
Middle Twp. at Millville
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
Delsea at Cumberland
Southern at Central Reg.
GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m.
Shore Conference Tournament at Charleston Springs
Regular season
2:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Oakcrest at Blue Herron Golf Course
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Paul VI at Running Deer Golf Club
Barnegat vs. Toms river North at Bey Lea Golf Course
BOYS GOLF
2:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Oakcrest at Blue Herron Golf Course
3:15 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Country Club
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Overbrook at Pinelands Golf Course
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Millville vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Lower Cape May vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Greentree Golf Course
Wildwood vs. .Cape May Tech at Union League National
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. vs. Lakewood at Barnegat
Pinelands vs. Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Southern vs. Central at Jackson Memorial
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood vs. Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Jackson Liberty vs. Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Southern vs. Central at Jackson Memorial
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Washington Twp.
7 p.m.
