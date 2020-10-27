High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

GIRLS TENNIS
Southeast A (Group III and IV) first round
3 p.m.
(7) Absegami at (2) Egg Harbor Twp
Southeast B (Groups I, II and Non-Public B) 3:30 p.m.
(9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Buena
Southeast B (Groups I, II and Non-Public B) quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(5) Middle Twp. at (4) Oakcrest
3 p.m.
(6) Holy Spirit at (3) Lower Cape May
(7) Wildwood at (2) Cumberland
Central East A (Group IV) first round
4:30 p.m.
(12) Southern at (5) Monroe
Central East C (Group II) first round
3:30 p.m.
(10) Barnegat at (7) Wall Twp
4 p.m.
(11) Pinelands at (6) Gov. Livingston
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Buena
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Pilgrim Academy at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Millville at Our Lady of Mercy
Absegami at St. Joseph
Deptford at Cumberland
Hammonton at ACIT
Holy Spirit at Mainland
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Middle Twp.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Buena at Vineland
St. Augustine at Millville
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Cumberland at Deptford
ACIT at Hammonton
Mainland at Holy Spirit
Brick Twp. at Southern
FIELD HOCKEY
4:15
Schalick at Millville
BOYS AND GIRLS BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Sprit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.