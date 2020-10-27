 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holy Sprit vs Mainland girls soccer

Mainland’s against Holy Spirit’s during the first half of girls soccer at Holy Spirit High School Thursday Oct 15, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS TENNIS

Southeast A (Group III and IV) first round

3 p.m.

(7) Absegami at (2) Egg Harbor Twp

Southeast B (Groups I, II and Non-Public B) 3:30 p.m.

(9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Buena

Southeast B (Groups I, II and Non-Public B) quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(5) Middle Twp. at (4) Oakcrest

3 p.m.

(6) Holy Spirit at (3) Lower Cape May

(7) Wildwood at (2) Cumberland

Central East A (Group IV) first round

4:30 p.m.

(12) Southern at (5) Monroe

Central East C (Group II) first round

3:30 p.m.

(10) Barnegat at (7) Wall Twp

4 p.m.

(11) Pinelands at (6) Gov. Livingston

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Buena

Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Pilgrim Academy at Cape May Tech

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Millville at Our Lady of Mercy

Absegami at St. Joseph

Deptford at Cumberland

Hammonton at ACIT

Holy Spirit at Mainland

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Middle Twp.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Buena at Vineland

St. Augustine at Millville

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Cumberland at Deptford

ACIT at Hammonton

Mainland at Holy Spirit

Brick Twp. at Southern

FIELD HOCKEY

4:15

Schalick at Millville

BOYS AND GIRLS BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Vineland

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News