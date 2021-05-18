High school schedule for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

GIRLS GOLF
1 p.m.
Girls Tournament of Champions at North Jersey Country Club
BOYS GOLF
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Liberty at Pine Barrens Golf Course
3:15 p.m.
Ocean City vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
3:30 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
Pinelands vs. Brick Twp. at Sea Oaks
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club
Middle vs. ACIT at Cape May National Golf Club
Mainland vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Absegami vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links
Oakcrest vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
Cape May Tech vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Vineyard Golf
Cumberland vs. Schalick at Running Deer Golf Club
BASEBALL
Diamond Classic second round
4 p.m.
Williamstown at St. Augustine
Regular season
3:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Camden Academy Charter
Timber Creek at Cumberland
Buena at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Absegami at Ocean City
Atlantic City at Vineland
Holy Spirit at ACIT
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Millville
Washington Twp. at St. Augustine
GIRLS LACROSSE
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Camden Academy Charter at Bridgeton
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
Atlantic City at Vineland
Cumberland at Timber Creek
Holy Spirit at Buena
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Middle Twp.
Egg Ha½rbor Twp. at Millville
Atlantic City at St. Augustine
Hammonton vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts
Wildwood at Pennsville
Brick Memorial at Southern
Holy Spirit at Mainland
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. vs. Mainland at Memorial Field
Holy Spirit at Ocean City
Cedar Creek vs./ Hammonton at Pleasantville
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Manchester Twp.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. vs. Mainland at Memorial Field
Holy Spirit at Ocean City
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Manchester Twp.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Pleasantville at St. Augustine Prep
