High school schedule for Tuesday, May 18, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

051621_spt_ehtsb

On May 15 2021, at Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS softball hosts Mainland Regional.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

GIRLS GOLF

1 p.m.

Girls Tournament of Champions at North Jersey Country Club

BOYS GOLF

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Liberty at Pine Barrens Golf Course

3:15 p.m.

Ocean City vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club

3:30 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

Pinelands vs. Brick Twp. at Sea Oaks

4 p.m.

Vineland vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club

Middle vs. ACIT at Cape May National Golf Club

Mainland vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

Absegami vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links

Cape May Tech vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Vineyard Golf

Cumberland vs. Schalick at Running Deer Golf Club

BASEBALL

Diamond Classic second round

4 p.m.

Williamstown at St. Augustine

Regular season

3:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Camden Academy Charter

Timber Creek at Cumberland

Buena at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Absegami at Ocean City

Atlantic City at Vineland

Holy Spirit at ACIT

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Millville

Washington Twp. at St. Augustine

GIRLS LACROSSE

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Camden Academy Charter at Bridgeton

Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

Atlantic City at Vineland

Cumberland at Timber Creek

Holy Spirit at Buena

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Middle Twp.

Egg Ha½rbor Twp. at Millville

Atlantic City at St. Augustine

Hammonton vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts

Wildwood at Pennsville

Brick Memorial at Southern

Holy Spirit at Mainland

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. vs. Mainland at Memorial Field

Holy Spirit at Ocean City

Cedar Creek vs./ Hammonton at Pleasantville

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Manchester Twp.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. vs. Mainland at Memorial Field

Holy Spirit at Ocean City

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Manchester Twp.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Pleasantville at St. Augustine Prep

 

