High school schedule for Tuesday, May 11, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City baseball game

Egg Harbor Township’s vs. Ocean City’s during the baseball game at Ocean City High School Thursday May 6, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS TENNIS

11 a.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Vineland

3:45 p.m.

Southern at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Deptford

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Ocean City at ACIT

Oakcrest at Buena

Absegami at Holy Spirit

Cape May Tech at Millville

Lower Cape May at St. Augustine

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

Toms river East at Southern

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Westwood Golf Club

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Barnegat at Atlantis Golf Course

4 p.m.

Vineland vs. ACIT

Cape May Tech vs. Middle Twp. Avalon Country Club

Absegami vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

Oakcrest vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

St. Joseph vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville at Eastlyn Country Club

Absegami vs. Hammonton at Seaview Golf Course

St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City at Buena Vista Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Seneca at Little Mill Golf Course

Barnegat vs. Toms River South at Bey Lea Golf Course

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Middle twp. at Holy Spirit

Vineland at Mainland

5:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Hun School

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Mainland at Millville

Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Absegami

ACIT at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.

Mainland at Millville

Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Southern at Toms River East

Schalick at Buena

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

ACIT at Ocean City

Mainland at Pleasantville

Triton at Cumberland

Lacey Twp. vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

ACIT at Ocean City

Triton at Cumberland

Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

BOYS VOLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

