High school schedule for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

BOYS TENNIS
11 a.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Vineland
3:45 p.m.
Southern at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Deptford
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Ocean City at ACIT
Oakcrest at Buena
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Cape May Tech at Millville
Lower Cape May at St. Augustine
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
Toms river East at Southern
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Westwood Golf Club
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Barnegat at Atlantis Golf Course
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. ACIT
Cape May Tech vs. Middle Twp. Avalon Country Club
Absegami vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Oakcrest vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
St. Joseph vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville at Eastlyn Country Club
Absegami vs. Hammonton at Seaview Golf Course
St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City at Buena Vista Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Seneca at Little Mill Golf Course
Barnegat vs. Toms River South at Bey Lea Golf Course
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Middle twp. at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Mainland
5:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Hun School
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Mainland at Millville
Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Absegami
ACIT at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland at Millville
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Southern at Toms River East
Schalick at Buena
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
ACIT at Ocean City
Mainland at Pleasantville
Triton at Cumberland
Lacey Twp. vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
ACIT at Ocean City
Triton at Cumberland
Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
BOYS VOLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
