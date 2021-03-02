High school schedule for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Buena
St. Joseph at Hammonton
Pleasantville at Lakewood
5 p.m.
Keansburg at Southern
6 p.m.
Lacey at Colts Neck
6:30 p.m.
Long Branch at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Mainland at Atlantic City
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Gloucester Tech
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
Absegami vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Cape May Tech vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center
Holy Spirit at Vineland
