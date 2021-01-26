High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Millville
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Mainland
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Wildwood at Penns Grove
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
Pinelands at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Cumberland at Williamstown
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville
Williamstown at Cumberland
Penns Grove at Wildwood
5:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Millville
Mainland at Ocean City
Bridgeton at Vineland
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Igloo Ice Arena
