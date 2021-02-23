High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
3:34 p.m.
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
4 p.m.
Camden Academy Charter at Bridgeton
Our Lady of Mercy at Millville
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
St. Joseph at Vineland
Hammonton at Buena
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at ACIT
6 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
St. Joseph at Vineland
Buena at Hammonton
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
Toms River East at Southern
6 p.m.
Millville at St. Augustine
ACIT at Holy Spirit
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
3:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Mainland
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional vs. Oakcrest at Hess School
6:45 p.m.
Absegami vs. Buena at Saint Augustine Prep
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Millville Senior at Holly City Family Center
4:45 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at O.C. Aquatic & Fitness Center
BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at O.C. Aquatic & Fitness Center
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at St. Augustine
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:30 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
3 p.m.
St. Augustine at Vineland
ICE HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. St. Peter’s at Barnabas Hockey House
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Ocean Twp. at Winding River Ice Rink
8 p.m.
Southern vs. St. Rose at Jersey Shore Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Gloucester Tech vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at King Pin Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Cherry Hill East at Laurel Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cherry Hill East at Laurel Lanes
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.