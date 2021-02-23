 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
Hammonton vs Vineland Girls Basketball game

Vineland’s vs Hammonton’s during the first half of girls basketball game at Hammonton High School Tuesday Feb 9, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3:34 p.m.

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

4 p.m.

Camden Academy Charter at Bridgeton

Our Lady of Mercy at Millville

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

St. Joseph at Vineland

Hammonton at Buena

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at ACIT

6 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

St. Joseph at Vineland

Buena at Hammonton

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

Toms River East at Southern

6 p.m.

Millville at St. Augustine

ACIT at Holy Spirit

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River South

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:15 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

3:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Mainland

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional vs. Oakcrest at Hess School

6:45 p.m.

Absegami vs. Buena at Saint Augustine Prep

GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Millville Senior at Holly City Family Center

4:45 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at O.C. Aquatic & Fitness Center

BOYS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at O.C. Aquatic & Fitness Center

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at St. Augustine

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:30 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

3 p.m.

St. Augustine at Vineland

ICE HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. St. Peter’s at Barnabas Hockey House

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Ocean Twp. at Winding River Ice Rink

8 p.m.

Southern vs. St. Rose at Jersey Shore Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Gloucester Tech vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at King Pin Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Cherry Hill East at Laurel Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cherry Hill East at Laurel Lanes

