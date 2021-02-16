 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

030220_spt_swimming 14

The Meet of Champions for New Jersey high school girl swimmers was held at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic Christian

Bridgeton at Millville

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

ACIT at Pleasantville

Buena at Vineland

St. Joseph at Hammonton

5 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

5:15 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Cumberland at Kingsway

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Millville at Bridgeton

Vineland at Buena

Kingsway at Cumberland

St. Joseph at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek vs. Middle Township at Cape May County Special Services

Wildwood Catholic at Vineland

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Buena at St. Augustine Prep

BOYS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Mainland vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.

5 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Clearview at Gloucester Tech

GIRLS SWIMMING

3:45 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Clearview at Gloucester Tech

4 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine Prep

4:45 p.m.

Mainland vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Kingsway at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

BOYS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

West Deptford vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at King Pin Lanes

4 p.m.

Seneca vs. Saint Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Seneca vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Saint Augustine vs. Princeton Day at Lisa McGraw Rink

