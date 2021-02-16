High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic Christian
Bridgeton at Millville
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
ACIT at Pleasantville
Buena at Vineland
St. Joseph at Hammonton
5 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
5:15 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Cumberland at Kingsway
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Millville at Bridgeton
Vineland at Buena
Kingsway at Cumberland
St. Joseph at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek vs. Middle Township at Cape May County Special Services
Wildwood Catholic at Vineland
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Buena at St. Augustine Prep
BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
5 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Clearview at Gloucester Tech
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Clearview at Gloucester Tech
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine Prep
4:45 p.m.
Mainland vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Kingsway at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
BOYS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
West Deptford vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at King Pin Lanes
4 p.m.
Seneca vs. Saint Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Seneca vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Saint Augustine vs. Princeton Day at Lisa McGraw Rink
