High school schedule for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at Bridgeton
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oakcrest at Millville
Lenape at Ocean City
Jackson Mem. at. St. Augustine
Pitman at Wildwood
Mainland Reg. at Holy Spirit
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Washington Twp.
Middle Twp. at Millville
Cape May Tech at Pilgrim Academy
Camden County Tech at OLMA
Mainland Reg. at Pleasantville
Vineland at Buena Reg.
Southern Reg. at Central Reg.
GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland Reg.
at Linwood Country Club
Bridgeton at Cedar Creek
at Renault Winery Golf Club
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May Reg.
at Cape May National Golf Club
Wildwood at Clayton
at Pitman Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cherry Hill East at Cumberland Reg.
at Running Deer Golf Club
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Middle Township
OLMA at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland Reg.
St. Joseph at ACIT
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Vineland
Buena Reg. at Schalick-Cumberland
at Schalick
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5:30 p.m.
Williamstown at Southern Reg.
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Cumberland Reg. at Bridgeton
Buena Reg. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Millville at Schalick
Ocean City at Mainland Reg.
Wildwood at Highland Reg.
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland Reg.
Wall Twp. at Southern Reg.
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Vineland at Cedar Creek
Mainland Reg. at Middle Twp.
at Shunpike Fields
Southern Reg. at Wall Twp.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp./Mainland at Cedar Creek
Cumberland Reg. at Delsea Reg.
Atlantic City at Hammonton
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek/Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Augustine at Buena Reg.
Delsea Reg. at Cumberland Reg.
Atlantic City at Hammonton
PHOTOS: EHT vs. Lower Cape May in baseball season opener
