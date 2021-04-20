 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Baseball

Holy Spirit’s against Lower Cape May during scrimmage game at Holy Spirit High School Friday April 16, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at Bridgeton

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Oakcrest at Millville

Lenape at Ocean City

Jackson Mem. at. St. Augustine

Pitman at Wildwood

Mainland Reg. at Holy Spirit

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Washington Twp.

Middle Twp. at Millville

Cape May Tech at Pilgrim Academy

Camden County Tech at OLMA

Mainland Reg. at Pleasantville

Vineland at Buena Reg.

Southern Reg. at Central Reg.

GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Mainland Reg.

at Linwood Country Club

Bridgeton at Cedar Creek

at Renault Winery Golf Club

Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May Reg.

at Cape May National Golf Club

Wildwood at Clayton

at Pitman Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cherry Hill East at Cumberland Reg.

at Running Deer Golf Club

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Middle Township

OLMA at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland Reg.

St. Joseph at ACIT

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Vineland

Buena Reg. at Schalick-Cumberland

at Schalick

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m.

Williamstown at Southern Reg.

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Cumberland Reg. at Bridgeton

Buena Reg. at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

Millville at Schalick

Ocean City at Mainland Reg.

Wildwood at Highland Reg.

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Mainland Reg.

Wall Twp. at Southern Reg.

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Vineland at Cedar Creek

Mainland Reg. at Middle Twp.

at Shunpike Fields

Southern Reg. at Wall Twp.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp./Mainland at Cedar Creek

Cumberland Reg. at Delsea Reg.

Atlantic City at Hammonton

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek/Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Augustine at Buena Reg.

Delsea Reg. at Cumberland Reg.

Atlantic City at Hammonton

