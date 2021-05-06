High school schedule for Thursday, May 6, 2021

BOYS GOLF
1 p.m.
Carl Arena Tournament at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Southern at Ocean Acres Golf Course
3:15 p.m.
Buena Reg. vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club
St. Joseph vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River South at Bey Lea
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Mainland at Bridgeton
St. Augustine at Buena
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Hammonton at Vineland
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at ACIT
Absegami at Buena
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Cumberland at Highland
Atlantic City at Hammonton
Pitman at Wildwood
St. Joseph at Mainland
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Mainland
St. Augustine at Millville
Vineland at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
Atlantic City at Wildwood Catholic
Highland at Cumberland
Buena at Hammonton
Wildwood at Triton
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cherry Hill West
Southern at Jackson Memorial
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Wildwood Catholic at Absegami
Cumberland at Highland
Wildwood at Pennsville
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Memorial
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Wildwood Catholic at Absegami
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pennsville
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Memorial
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
