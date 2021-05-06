 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, May 6, 2021
High school schedule for Thursday, May 6, 2021

Egg Harbor Township vs St. Joe softball

Egg Harbor Township's vs St. Joe during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Monday May 3, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS GOLF

1 p.m.

Carl Arena Tournament at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Southern at Ocean Acres Golf Course

3:15 p.m.

Buena Reg. vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club

St. Joseph vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River South at Bey Lea

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Mainland at Bridgeton

St. Augustine at Buena

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Hammonton at Vineland

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at ACIT

Absegami at Buena

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Cumberland at Highland

Atlantic City at Hammonton

Pitman at Wildwood

St. Joseph at Mainland

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Mainland

St. Augustine at Millville

Vineland at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

Atlantic City at Wildwood Catholic

Highland at Cumberland

Buena at Hammonton

Wildwood at Triton

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cherry Hill West

Southern at Jackson Memorial

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Wildwood Catholic at Absegami

Cumberland at Highland

Wildwood at Pennsville

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Memorial

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

Wildwood Catholic at Absegami

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pennsville

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Memorial

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

