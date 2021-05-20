High school schedule for Thursday, May 20, 2021

BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club
4 p.m.
Mainland vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club
Millville vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Course
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course
Oakcrest vs. Absegami at Seaview Golf Course
Bridgeton vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Moorestown at Moorestown Field Club
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
GIRLS LACROSSE
Shore Conference Tournament first round
4 p.m.
(22) Monmouth at (11) Barnegat
(17) Lacey Twp. at (16) Howell
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Buena at Oakcrest
Cumberland at Triton
Hammonton at Holy Spirit
Wildwood at Salem
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Shawnee
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Holy Spirit at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Triton at Cumberland
Salem at Wildwood
ACIT at Buena
Brick Twp. at Southern
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Shore Conference Tournament first round
4:30 p.m.
(12) Pinelands at (5) Marlboro
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Camden Tech
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Bridgeton
