 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Thursday, May 20, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, May 20, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
051921_spt_augbb

On May 18 2021, in Richland, St.Augustine's Prep baseball hosts Williamstown in the Diamond Classic.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club

4 p.m.

Mainland vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club

Millville vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Course

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course

Oakcrest vs. Absegami at Seaview Golf Course

Bridgeton vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Moorestown at Moorestown Field Club

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

GIRLS LACROSSE

Shore Conference Tournament first round

4 p.m.

(22) Monmouth at (11) Barnegat

(17) Lacey Twp. at (16) Howell

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

Buena at Oakcrest

Cumberland at Triton

Hammonton at Holy Spirit

Wildwood at Salem

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Shawnee

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Holy Spirit at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Cape May Tech

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

Triton at Cumberland

Salem at Wildwood

ACIT at Buena

Brick Twp. at Southern

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Shore Conference Tournament first round

4:30 p.m.

(12) Pinelands at (5) Marlboro

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Camden Tech

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Hammonton

Buena at Millville

Absegami at Ocean City

Southern at Brick Twp.

Holy Spirit at Vineland

Pitman at Wildwood

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Crusader Field Invitational at Delsea Reg.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News