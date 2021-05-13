 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, May 13, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, May 13, 2021

050521_spt_petty

On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School. BHS #6 Dante Coia.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Vineland

Regular season

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Williamstown

Hammonton at Atlantic City

Wildwood at Penns Grove

BASEBALL

Diamond Classic

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill West at Mainland

Paulsboro at St. Augustine

Ocean City at Williamstown

Regular season

3:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

Bridgeton vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

Absegami at Hammonton

Pleasantville at Pilgrim Academy

Lower Cape May at St. Joseph (Metuchen)

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Buena

Toms River North at Southern

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

Atlantic City at Holy Spirit

Vineland at Oakcrest

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Mainland

Brick Twp. at Southern

Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May

Atlantic City at Millville

Absegami at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy

4:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

5:15 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Buena vs. Millville vs. Ocean City at Centerton Country Club

Cumberland vs. Triton Regional at Valleybrook Country Club

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. Holy Spirit at Green Tree Golf Course

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Links

St. Joseph vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club

Hammonton vs. Absegami at Pinelands Golf Course

Wildwood vs. Deptford Twp. at Union League National

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Lenape at Ramblewood Golf

3:45 p.m.

Southern Central Reg. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

Cumberland County Championship at Bridgeton

4 p.m.

ACIT at Pleasantville

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

Cumberland County Championship at Bridgeton

4 p.m.

ACIT at Pleasantville

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.

