High school schedule for Thursday, May 13, 2021

BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Vineland
Regular season
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Williamstown
Hammonton at Atlantic City
Wildwood at Penns Grove
BASEBALL
Diamond Classic
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill West at Mainland
Paulsboro at St. Augustine
Ocean City at Williamstown
Regular season
3:30 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Bridgeton vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Absegami at Hammonton
Pleasantville at Pilgrim Academy
Lower Cape May at St. Joseph (Metuchen)
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Buena
Toms River North at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Oakcrest
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Brick Twp. at Southern
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City at Millville
Absegami at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy
4:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
5:15 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Buena vs. Millville vs. Ocean City at Centerton Country Club
Cumberland vs. Triton Regional at Valleybrook Country Club
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Holy Spirit at Green Tree Golf Course
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Links
St. Joseph vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
Hammonton vs. Absegami at Pinelands Golf Course
Wildwood vs. Deptford Twp. at Union League National
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Lenape at Ramblewood Golf
3:45 p.m.
Southern Central Reg. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
Cumberland County Championship at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
ACIT at Pleasantville
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
Cumberland County Championship at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
ACIT at Pleasantville
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.
