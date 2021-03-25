High school schedule for Thursday, March 25, 2021

WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
6 p.m.
St. Augustine at St. Joseph
Pinelands at Barnegat
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at St. Francis Center
BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Special Services
4:30 p.m.
Saint Augustine vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
5 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Schalick at Gloucester Tech
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Schalick at Gloucester Tech
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
