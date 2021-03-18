High school schedule for Thursday, March 18, 2021

WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Cumberland at St. Joseph
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Central at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School
Oakcrest vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
4:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Township at Neptune Aquatic Center
7 p.m.
Vineland vs. Buena at St. Augustine
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Gloucester Tech
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. OLMA at St. Augustine
