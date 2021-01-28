High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at ACIT
Millville at Bridgeton
Mainland at Cape May Tech
Cumberland at Deptford
4:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City
5 p.m.
Wildwood at Clayton
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
6 p.m.
Vineland at Buena
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
6:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Mainland
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
ACIT at Pleasantville
Buena at Vineland
Deptford at Cumberland
Toms River North at Southern
Clayton at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Eastern at Bowlero Turnersville
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
OLMA vs. Eastern at Bowlero Turnersville
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.