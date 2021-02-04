High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
GIRLS BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic vs. at Igloo Ice Arena
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Winding River Ice Rink
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Cherry Hill West at Bowlero- Turnersville
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy vs. Cherry Hill West at Bowlero- Turnersville
